International
The highest number of domestic passengers traveled in a single day since the resumption of flights
Hardeep S Puri, MoH, I / C, Civil Aviation has said that this is the highest number of passengers who traveled by plane since the resumption of domestic flights on May 25 last year.
Puri informed that with air travel emerging as a preferred mode of travel due to safety, efficiency and time savings, the numbers are almost touching on Pre-COVID levels.
“The total flight movements of February 12, 2021 were 4697. The total number of feet at airports was 5,93,819,” he said.
In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, domestic flight operations were effectively disrupted by midnight on March 24 last year. The operation resumed after two months on May 25, 2020.
Stressing that the closure of flight fares was an “extraordinary measure”, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that price bands are expected to be lifted after flight services reach pre-COVID-19 levels.
Answering questions to Rajya Sabha, the minister said that the civil aviation sector was completely closed on March 23, 2020 and reopened on May 25 in a slow and calibrated manner by establishing SOPs, provisions for contactless travel and a large number of other measures.
“Our effort … is always to be a little more open to current and potential traffic,” the civil aviation minister said.
Why flights do not operate up to 80 percent of capacity, the minister of civil aviation said that this is a decision taken on a commercial basis by air carriers.
“Now we are faced with an interesting situation. On the one hand, some of the carriers want us to open full capacity, 100 percent, while others would like to walk slowly,” he said, adding that the decision to increase capacity beyond 80 percent will depend on the behavior of the virus and “our sense” of the comfort that air travel has all PSVs.
Puri further said that the floor and ceiling price on flight tickets was an extraordinary measure which was necessary by an emergency situation.
It was designed to ensure airlines, in a situation of limited availability, did not charge an exorbitant price, he said.
“It is not our intention – nor can it be in an open and disordered market situation – for tariff bands to become a permanent feature. So it is our expectation that when flights open to pre-COVID levels in this summer schedule, we would not need a price range, “the minister said.
He also informed the House that when the flights opened in May, there were only 30,000 passengers. However, the figures for Monday are around 2,87,000 passengers.
“So the demand is growing and once there is economic and commercial stability, the airlines will not need any encouragement from us to resume flights,” he added.
Puri said the government, in an emergency situation, could describe a price range as in the case of the current COVID-19 situation.
But once it opens, the government can encourage airlines not to sell tickets at a low price or to ask for exorbitant prices.
He also said that the government does not set the prices required by the air carrier as it is a regulated sector.
Due to the outbreak of COVID 19, the planned internal operations were suspended from March 25, 2020 which were then resumed in a calibrated manner from May 25, 2020 with the tariff limit (lower and upper limit) for ensure that airlines do not charge excessive fares and travel is carried out for essential purposes only. The fee closure order is valid until March 31, 2021. Planned domestic operations are currently open up to 80 percent of the Summer 2020 Program.
Puri also informed the House that further opening of planned in-house operations and relaxation at the tariff limit is subject to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the status of operations and the demand of passengers for air travel.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]