The highest number of domestic passengers traveled in a single day since the resumption of flights

Hardeep S Puri, MoH, I / C, Civil Aviation has said that this is the highest number of passengers who traveled by plane since the resumption of domestic flights on May 25 last year.

Puri informed that with air travel emerging as a preferred mode of travel due to safety, efficiency and time savings, the numbers are almost touching on Pre-COVID levels.

“The total flight movements of February 12, 2021 were 4697. The total number of feet at airports was 5,93,819,” he said.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, domestic flight operations were effectively disrupted by midnight on March 24 last year. The operation resumed after two months on May 25, 2020.

Stressing that the closure of flight fares was an “extraordinary measure”, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that price bands are expected to be lifted after flight services reach pre-COVID-19 levels.

Answering questions to Rajya Sabha, the minister said that the civil aviation sector was completely closed on March 23, 2020 and reopened on May 25 in a slow and calibrated manner by establishing SOPs, provisions for contactless travel and a large number of other measures.

“Our effort … is always to be a little more open to current and potential traffic,” the civil aviation minister said.

Why flights do not operate up to 80 percent of capacity, the minister of civil aviation said that this is a decision taken on a commercial basis by air carriers.

“Now we are faced with an interesting situation. On the one hand, some of the carriers want us to open full capacity, 100 percent, while others would like to walk slowly,” he said, adding that the decision to increase capacity beyond 80 percent will depend on the behavior of the virus and “our sense” of the comfort that air travel has all PSVs.

Puri further said that the floor and ceiling price on flight tickets was an extraordinary measure which was necessary by an emergency situation.

It was designed to ensure airlines, in a situation of limited availability, did not charge an exorbitant price, he said.

“It is not our intention – nor can it be in an open and disordered market situation – for tariff bands to become a permanent feature. So it is our expectation that when flights open to pre-COVID levels in this summer schedule, we would not need a price range, “the minister said.

He also informed the House that when the flights opened in May, there were only 30,000 passengers. However, the figures for Monday are around 2,87,000 passengers.

“So the demand is growing and once there is economic and commercial stability, the airlines will not need any encouragement from us to resume flights,” he added.

Puri said the government, in an emergency situation, could describe a price range as in the case of the current COVID-19 situation.

But once it opens, the government can encourage airlines not to sell tickets at a low price or to ask for exorbitant prices.

He also said that the government does not set the prices required by the air carrier as it is a regulated sector.

Due to the outbreak of COVID 19, the planned internal operations were suspended from March 25, 2020 which were then resumed in a calibrated manner from May 25, 2020 with the tariff limit (lower and upper limit) for ensure that airlines do not charge excessive fares and travel is carried out for essential purposes only. The fee closure order is valid until March 31, 2021. Planned domestic operations are currently open up to 80 percent of the Summer 2020 Program.

Puri also informed the House that further opening of planned in-house operations and relaxation at the tariff limit is subject to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the status of operations and the demand of passengers for air travel.