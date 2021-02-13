Student News: World Affairs Council Appointments, Conservation Challenge, Band Competition, College Academic Honors, and more in North Hills





NA students appointed to the Youth Affairs Council of the World Affairs Council Two North Allegheny High School students have been appointed Youth Board Members for Pittsburgh World Affairs Council. Sophomore Amanda Hulver, who attends the Cyber ​​NA Academy, and young Alina Zaidi will be part of a nine-member board tasked with leading the organization on how best to serve young people, district officials said. Furthermore, little Hannah Shin and cyber academy second student Brendan White will serve as youth associates for the council. The Youth Scholarship Program provides practical and educational development to high school students. The Challenge of the Phipps Conservatory Fairchild North Allegheny youths Mirae Choe and Venice Lin took second place in The Fairchild Conservatory Challenge Phipps Visual Arts: Slow Fashion Collage. Students were challenged to research the impacts of the fashion industry and its impact on the environment. Through a visual collage, students were asked to present their solution to combat the consequences of "fast fashion". North Hills headed to the national band competition The young trombonist at North Hills High School, Anthony Smith has qualified for the National All-East Band of Music Education Association. Smith was selected by students in 11 states to join the ensemble. Smith will join other selected musicians at a virtual event over the weekend in early March, during which he will attend rehearsals with all 2021 East conductors and workshops with renowned clinics. Each musician will record an individual performance that will be included in a final performance that will be released in late April. Awards for Shady Side Scholastic Art and Writing A total of 39 Shady Side Academy classes from 8 to 12 won 71 awards in the 2021 Regional School Arts and Writing Competition. Winners include the following students living in North Hills: • Melissa Riggins, 12th grade, Pine. • Jordan Roupe, eighth grade, McCandless. • Sophia Jho, ninth grade, McCandless. • Maria Schwendeman, 10th grade, McCandless. • Inyaa Ashok, 11th grade, Richland. • Ethan Hou, eighth grade, Pine. • Reese Martens, eighth grade, Hampton. A full list of winners as well as details about prices can be viewed online. Winner of the Legion essay Sam Everson, a youngster at the Aquinas Academy in Pittsburgh, was recently named the winner of the Legion First Place Essay Competition for Allegheny County. Everson's essay was sponsored by American Legion Post 548 in Bakerstown. After winning the competition in District 32, which consists of the northern suburbs of Pittsburgh, he managed to get the top prize in Allegheny County Everson's arrival was announced at a ceremony at American Legion Post 548 during which he was presented with a $ 400 prize. The topic of the 2021 essay was "What does the 26th change mean to me?" Everson's essay will now advance to the Western Pennsylvania Inter-District Level. Everson is consistently on the top honor list at Aquinas Academy and is on the school fencing school team. College academic honors The following students from the North Hills area were recognized for their academic achievement during the Fall 2020 semester by being named to the list of Dean, President or Provider at the college or university they attend: • Baldwin Wallace University: Samantha Dzielski, Quinten Harkness, Emily Newcamp, Ethan Pursley, Zach Riggins, Emma Skundrich and Kate Wells. • Palmer College of Chiropractic: Abigail Peters and Jonathan Scott. • Hofstra University: Andrew Fernie and Colin Kulmoski. • University of Delaware: Lauren DuPlessis, Lucas Carter, Emma Phelps, Kailey Chomyn, Leah Colaizzi, Hannah Lindgren, Jenna Mlecko, Rory Kooker and Christine Belden. • University of Alabama: Brandon Quinn, master of business administration; Phillip Riggins, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. • Wheaton College: Benjamsin Waldee. • Westminster College: Jackson Alexander, Ryan Felter, Olivia Lyle, Garrett Martindale and Heather Zeitler. • Saint Francis University Students Appointed to President and Dean Lists • St. University. Francis: Vittoria Larosa, Luke Minsky, Madison Curran. • Youngstown State University: Victoria Crankovic, Christina Lewis, Jesse Crownover, Timothy McClelland and Andriy Lassowsky. • Susquehanna University: Kylie Scullion. • Georgia Tech: Sarthak Navjivan.

