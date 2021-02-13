Covid Hospital numbers could be halved in three weeks, says Tnaiste





The current number of patients with Covid in the hospital and ICU could be halved within three weeks, according to Tnaiste.

Leo Varadkar says the country is ‘back on track’ in the fight against the virus, as the number of cases increased last month.

Yesterday, 921 new cases and 23 additional deaths were confirmed. There are 898 patients in public hospitals with the virus, less than over 2,000 less than a month ago, and there are 173 in the ICU. Tnaiste says those numbers should continue to fall sharply in the coming weeks. “It is estimated that the number R is between 0.6 and 0.8 so if we stay with what we are doing, if we stay on track, then we project that the number of people in the hospital by the end of February / beginning of March would be around 500 -600. “So roughly half of what it is now and the number of people in critical care between 70 and 100 – about half of what it is now.” Mr Varadkar said it was clear the numbers were going in the right direction. However, he said the problem is that although the country is on track, the numbers we are seeing now are not far from the peak of the first and second wave. There are currently more people in the hospital than at the height of the first wave last spring. The spread of vaccines is continuing with just under 2,000 doses of the Modern vaccine being administered to general practitioners today. Four vaccination centers have been set up in Dublin, Galway, Sligo and Portlaoise so doctors can get their second stroke. It comes ahead of the launch of Covid-19 vaccines at over 85 by Monday. Dr Nuala O’Connor of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) says vaccination of everyone in that age group should be completed by the beginning of next month. “It will take three weeks to administer the first dose to anyone over 85, so next week about 84 major general practices across the country are getting their supply.”

