The global body criticizes Turkey for putting pressure on critical media





NEW DELHI: India’s technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad warned US social media firms to abide by the country’s laws, a day after a confrontation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration and Twitter over content regulation. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and WhatsApp by name and said they were welcome to operate in India but only if they operate according to the rules of India. “You will have to follow the Constitution of India, you will have to respect the laws of India,” Prasad said. Last night, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology reprimanded Twitter for disobeying its orders to remove accounts and certain content, warning the social media platform that it must abide by Indian laws, despite the rules and guidelines of Twitters. the ministry said in a statement Wednesday evening. We value freedom and we value criticism because it is part of our democracy. But freedom of expression is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions, “the statement added Twitter has found itself in a deadlock with the government after refusing to fully comply with last week’s government order to remove several accounts, including those of news organizations, journalists, activists and politicians, citing its principles of protecting protected speech and freedom of expression. The government said unspecified accounts in numbers are using provocative hashtags to spread misinformation about the massive farmers’ protests that have rocked the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Twitter responded by temporarily blocking some of those accounts. However, she refused to suspend them altogether as the government suggested and imposed restrictions on them only within India. Twitter then reinstated them after online outrage. Critics have accused the government of using the protests to escalate a crackdown on free speech. Twitter’s actions seemed to Modi government, which over the years has sought to tighten its control over social media, particularly Twitter and Facebook. The government tweeted a notice of non-compliance and threatened its officials with a fine and up to seven years in prison for violating order. The ministry in its statement said it was disappointed as Twitter inadvertently, angrily and with much delay complied with only parts of government orders. He cited Twitters’ crackdown on accounts following the recent months of the Capitol Hill uprising in the United States, calling it a differential treatment of India. It said what happened in Washington was comparable to the violence in India’s Red Fort on Jan. 26 when a group of protesting farmers left an agreed-upon protest route and attacked a 17th-century New Delhi monument. The ban on Twitter accounts comes as thousands of farmers have camped out of the capital for months to protest new agricultural laws they say will destroy their income. The government says the laws will increase production through private investment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos