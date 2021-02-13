Delhi HC directs the government to address the poor condition of the Lampur detention center





The Delhi High Court has directed the Chief Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare of the Delhi Government to take immediate remedial steps to address the pathetic conditions at the Lampur Detention Center. A Division of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani instructed the Secretary-General to take immediate remedial steps to address the pathetic conditions that exist at the center regarding cleanliness, hygiene and medical equipment and other diseases mentioned in the report. The court asked the Delhi Government to submit a detailed status report before the next date of the hearing and said the report would include photographs and videography of the center as it currently exists, as well as following adjustment steps taken by the relevant Department. Following that, the case was remanded for a hearing on February 18. The direction of the Court came upon a report submitted by a judge of the Tis Hazari Central District Court Complex hearings after inspecting the detention center. On November 9, last year, the Court instructed the Chief District Judge and Hearings (HQ) to appoint a Judicial Officer to visit the Lampur Detention Center which operates under the auspices of the Delhi Government Social Welfare Department and to conduct an inspection of the prevailing conditions in the said detention center. They were also asked to submit a report to this court on their behalf. The stool order came as he heard a habeas corpus petition filed by a woman seeking the release of her husband, who is alleged to be a Pakistani national, from the Sewa Sadan Lampur Deportation Center Village Delhi. The applicant’s lawyer, Ajay Verma, assisted by lawyer Mehak Nakra, pointed to the deplorable conditions prevailing in the detention center, where detainees are deprived of basic human rights, including medical facilities. Defendants had submitted that the applicant was detained at the center and he was informed by the applicant that the condition of the detention center is very pathetic due to cleanliness and hygiene. “No medical facilities are being offered at the detention center; detainees are not allowed to communicate with their family and defense counsel and no legal aid is provided to them,” they said. The applicant’s husband was arrested on 13 December 2012 and has been facing trial for years. On October 10, 2016, a trial court sentenced him on charges of Acts of Official Secrets and others and sentenced him to nine years in prison. The Supreme Court upheld his sentence under official secrecy acts. Upon completion of his sentence, on April 14, 2020, he was released from prison but sent to the Sewa Sadan Lampur Village Deportation Center in Delhi for the purpose of deportation. His wife challenged his deportation to the Delhi High Court and demanded his release.

