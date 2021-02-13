Travel agencies, cruise lines and airlines prepare for return bookings

As the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations is increasing, so is consumer confidence and with it, an increase in travel bookings for later this year and for 2022.

“Many travelers are feeling optimistic that they will be able to rest outside this year. Many people are already actively planning their next big trip even for trips more than four months abroad,” said Shibani Walia, senior analyst at search on Tripadvisor.

2020 was worst year in history for air travel demand, according to the International Air Transport Association, with global passenger traffic falling more than 65 percent compared to 2019. The hotel industry also tanked, exceeding 1 billion nights of unsold rooms, according to the hotel industry research firm STR. The story was very much the same for cruises, attractions and tours, with the World Tourism Organization calling it 2020 worst year recorded.

But now, with a comprehensive schedule of vaccines and closed requests to leave home, vacation planning and bookings are on the rise for the end of 2021, 2022 and beyond.

Airlines Airlines announced Thursday that it will begin training pilots and flight attendants as early as next month, in preparation for an increase in leisure travel.

Implementing vaccines, reducing the overall numbers of Covid cases should lead to more trust from the traveling public and a easing of restrictions, said CEO Ted Christie.

One last Tripadvisor Survey found that 80 percent of U.S. consumers planned to make at least one domestic leisure trip in 2021, with just over a third of respondents planning at least three domestic trips this year. Destinations known as Orlando are already seeing a hopeful reservation jump.

The region expects the 2021 spring holiday trip to reflect the Christmas and New Year holidays, when occupancy reached 50 percent, “said Daryl Cronk, senior director of market research for Visit Orlando. compared to recent years 12 percent, one of the lowest points of the year.

The Tripadvisors survey also revealed a lot of interest in international travel planning. Nearly half (47%) of all respondents said they are planning to travel internationally in 2021.

Already, most hotel clicks for trips from May onwards are to international destinations, Tripadvisor noted. This is an early signal that travelers are feeling increasingly confident that they will be able to travel abroad in 2021, at least in the back half of the year.

Italy, France, Japan, Australia and Greece are at the top of the passenger lists, said Misty Belles, managing director at the Virtuoso travel network, citing customer planning.

Travelers are also watching the cruises, a good sign for the many cruise lines that had to abandon whole sailing seasons.

Now is a good time to book trips into the future, as most travel companies have more flexible and generous booking and cancellation policies.

Seeing growing trust from the Crusaders as vaccines began to be distributed, Colleen McDaniel, editor-in-chief at Cruise Critic, told NBC News. Also because they see it as a step in the right direction for the return trip, and because they will feel more comfortable navigating knowing that they and their fellow travelers have been vaccinated.

Rich and Suzi McClear from Sitka, Alaska, whose world voyage Holland Holland Line 2020 was interrupted due to the pandemic, are eager to return to the sea. They were republished for a world voyage in 2022. They were also reserved for the 2023 world voyage, which we see as a security policy in case 2022 does not go, they said in an email.

Most travel companies now have more flexible and generous booking and cancellation policies, and prices are historically low. So it might be a good time to book trips in the future.

Flight fares, for example, are 20 percent lower than last year, said Adit Damodaran, economist for the travel app Hopper. “Domestic flight prices are expected to rise from mid to late March and gradually return to 2019 levels during the year. And it ‘s not too early to book for 2022, especially if you are booking with travel protection or flexible options. reservation.