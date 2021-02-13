China has stalled in its race to be a leader in providing coronavirus vaccines to itself and the world, but it aims to increase production soon, analysts said.

Authorities were aiming to have administered 100 million doses nationwide this week, but as of Tuesday they had reached only 40 million, according to the China National Health Commission.

Guo Wei, general secretary general of China’s healthcare logistics association at the Chinese Federation of government-backed Logistics and Procurement i tha The Wall Street Journal the country will not achieve herd immunity this year.

The key issue is production volume, he said.

But China is not the only country facing vaccine shortages. The US had only inoculated 2.8 million people by the end of December, far less than former President Trumps’s 20 million target. The Biden administration has since increased access, and just over 40 million people have now received at least one of the same number as in China.

With a large population of Chinas, this means that many more Americans per capita have received the vaccine. China, however, has a distinct advantage: On Thursday, it reported only two new cases of Covid-19, at least in more than five months, according to its National Health Commission. The U.S. is still averaging nearly 4,000 cases a day.

In inoculating their large populations, both China and the US face similar problems in addition to production shortages. Many in both countries do not feel inclined to get the vaccine yet. One last poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 1 in 3 Americans will definitely or probably not be willing to be vaccinated.

In the US, surveys suggest that most of those who are resistant to taking inoculation were concerned about side effects, even though all vaccines the US plans to administer have proven safety data.

Over 160 million people worldwide have been vaccinated. “We were not seeing any security sign to worry about,” Jerome H. Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute in Seoul, told Barrone.

In contrast, in China, the lack of cases of coronavirus can entice people to feel that they simply do not need to be vaccinated yet.

I could win the lottery more easily than get the coronavirus in China, said William Li, a painter in the western metropolis of Chongqing. Our population is large, and almost no one has the virus.

Despite the relative lack of cases in China, Kim advised a more proactive vaccination campaign for China and other countries.

The official position of the WHO is: We need to increase the acceptance of vaccines. How to do it? You lead with science. Companies and the government need to get out there and say vaccines are safe and effective, he said.

China has worked hard to minimize the guilt of being the birthplace of the virus, hinting that it could have started elsewhere and promising vaccinations in dozens of countries.

They could turn it into a story that was very positive, and that would show a point, but you do not see it in their positioning. Maybe they do not think it is necessary or are not used to explaining themselves, Kim said.

On Wednesday, US President Joseph Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping

spoke for two hours on a range of issues, with Biden reiterating frustration with China’s lack of transparency over the virus, according to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. Nearly half a million Americans have died from Covid-19 since that time last year.

China’s numerous promises to share its vaccine candidates across the globe are part of a diplomacy-type competition around the world. India, the world’s largest producer of vaccines and a political rival of China, has already delivered millions of doses of Oxford-



AstraZeneca



vaccine for half a dozen of its regional allies. The Serum Institute of the countries, which partners with international pharmaceutical firms to produce vaccines, has pledged to produce 1 billion doses this year, with half of them going to foreign countries.

Appetite for the Russ Sputnik V vaccine has increased since a Lancet peer review confirmed it was 91.6% effective. The state laboratory of Russia that produced the vaccine said it would almost certainly protect against new variants of the virus. Moscow has set a goal of producing 1.4 billion doses this year and delivering them to dozens of countries.

As of this week, China said it would provide its vaccines at home to 53 countries, mostly low- and middle-income countries. His early efforts have put him at the forefront of the package in the diplomacy race, despite missing delivery targets for numerous foreign partners.

In Turkey, for example, high-risk and front-line workers began receiving the Chinas Sinovac Biotech vaccine early last month. China recently handed over the second dose booster, which was distributed on Thursday, according to the Turkish Ministry of Health.

Hungary said it would receive half a million Chinas Sinopharm vaccines next week, prompting Chinese state media to do so application that [Sinopharm] the vaccine is now used by more than 30 million people worldwide. In this sense, it is the safest vaccine. Public records of Sinopharm vaccines do not indicate that they are significantly more or less safe than other approved vaccines.

Mexico on Wednesday became the last country to authorize the emergency use of Chinese vaccines, approving them by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and CanSino Biologics, according to Mexico Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard did not accept the gesture lightly, tweeting several times in a Twitter post to his followers about China’s help.

Mexico acknowledges the support of the Government of the People’s Republic of China and thanks CansinoBio for the timely delivery of two million doses of the vaccine, authorized by COFEPRIS [Mexicos health protection agency]. Our gratitude always, he wrote Thursday

A recent report by Zhongtai Securities Research said it was confident some new Chinese vaccines would be approved soon and production would escalate along with the start of profits for successful manufacturers.

Kim said whether it was public relations, diplomacy or altruism, China was still on track to emerge as a major distributor of the vaccine once production increases, especially in poor countries.

Because of the position they are in, they are leaving countries that have a bigger problem to get the vaccine first, he said.

Sinovac, CanSino and Sinopharm did not respond to requests for comment.

Tanner Brown covers China for Barrons and MarketWatch.