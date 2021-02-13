Nigerian police arrest protesters at the scene of the shooting in Lekki





The Payment Square was the scene of a fatal shooting of unarmed protesters by Nigerian soldiers on 20 October.

The facility had been closed since the night of the shooting, but a judging Court – created by authorities to investigate reports of police brutality and violent repression of #EndSARS protesters by the military – recently voted for its reopening.

#EndSARS supporters did not approve the panel’s decision. Many see the reopening of the gate with pay as a bad and not significant time for the victims of the shootings in Lekki.

A CNN team at the scene witnessed a group being taken to a police truck amid a heavy police presence.

“We have the right to tell our fellow citizens that they are not doing what is right that what they are doing is wrong. We must not lose our courage to speak out before oppression and brutality,” said Damilare Adenola from the window. locked of a police truck. Adenola said he had come to the protests on Saturday to show support for the organizers and to observe the demonstrations, but was arrested when he refused to be identified. “I told them I would not lose my right to protest even if I am a prisoner – I will still speak because it is my basic human right,” he added. “This is where our oppressors step on our compatriots – other young people.” He continued, “We thought this place should become a museum – a museum of resistance and not an enterprise to make money. People were killed here, so many people are in hospitals – their lives are ruined.” Two other people who had been arrested appeared in another window of the police truck and told CNN they did not know why they had been taken into custody. “I was taken for no reason. No interview, no one spoke to me. I was only caught walking down the street,” said Emmanuel Oboji, a construction worker. “I do not know what happened. I was taken because I was walking in my place.” The Nigerian government earlier this week called on supporters of the #EndSARS movement on the shelves plans for renewed protests in the country. Only a few demonstrators had arrived in the country at the scheduled start time of the protest. Police cracked down hard on protesters stood beating with a stick before arrest and confiscate #EndSARS posters. The SARS unit was established in 1992 to combat armed robbery and was given extensive powers. Many of the officers had not worn uniforms or labels and there were numerous complaints that they had addressed the citizens and were committing the crimes themselves that had been set up to fight. The Nigerian Police Inspector General announced in October that SARS would be disbanded and its officers redeployed, but protests continued. After the October 20 incident, a CNN investigation found members of the Nigerian army and police fired on the crowd, killing at least one person and injuring dozens more. military denied any wrongdoing but did much shifting statements about how he engaged with the peaceful demonstrators that night.







