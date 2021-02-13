Burkina Faso in crisis News, Sports, Work

International
KAYA, Burkina Faso – Burkina Faso is on the brink of a protracted crisis as extremist violence displaced more than 1 million people, a senior United Nations official said this week during a visit to the West African country.
UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Ramesh Rajasingham spoke to the Associated Press after visiting the hard-hit regions in the North Central and Sahel in a country that has been plagued by extremist violence for more than five years.
“You will see Yemen in the headlines, you will see Syria in the headlines, Libya, Mali maybe, but Burkina Faso, we have had such an increase in displacement,” Tha Rajasingham. “If we do not increase the profile, you will see a loss of life, an increase in morbidity and a deterioration of the situation which will then further complicate the Sahel situation. “It’s the tip of the iceberg.”
Burkina Faso is the latest country to be threatened by the extremist attack on the Sahel, a semi-arid strip of land south of the Sahara Desert.
The country has become the world’s fastest displacement crisis in the last two years, with more than one in every 20 people forced to flee violence, according to the UN
Violence killed more than 2,000 people last year. About 3.5 million now need help and hundreds of thousands are hungry.
The longer the crisis lasts, the harder it will be for people to rebuild their lives, Rajasingham warned.
During a visit this week to a relocation site in Kaya in North Center where most people have sought refuge, people said they had nowhere to live, nothing to eat and few ways to make money.
After watching her husband and 17-year-old son retreat from their home killed by extremists last year, Mariam Pelhoute fled to Kaya with her nine other children. But she said she has not received any food aid and is forced to beg from friends and family. “We feel neglected.” she said.
Humanists say the government has been slow to acknowledge the crisis or to acknowledge that displaced people are in the capital, Ouagadougou. Civilians say they do not know where or how to register for food.
Kaya Mayor Boukare Ouedraogo last year said the government was doing what it could to help but was overwhelmed. People were begging for food outside his house almost every day, he said.
“There are often shortages. The state gives, but does not come regularly, “ he said.
Monthly rations, most of them from aid groups, are “Just enough to survive” said Aminata Pitroipa, a UN worker in Kaya.
The UN has asked for $ 600 million to support nearly 3 million of Burkina Faso’s most vulnerable people this year. But insecurity makes it difficult to reach people in need.
The problem will only get worse if the government “It comes up with a strategy to address the problems of displacement and militancy at the same time.” said Laith Alkhouri, an intelligence specialist with CTI-ME Intelligence Advisor.
Earlier this month, the Burkina Faso government signaled for the first time that it could be open to dialogue instead of a purely military approach.
