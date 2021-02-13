Arrest of Nodeep Kaurs Brings Gloomy Workers Out of Land Without Land to Light

Thanks to the war on Twitter between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India and Meena Harris, the granddaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, 23-year-old labor activist Dalit Nodeep Kaur has become a major news topic in India and abroad in recent days and yes so does the cause it represents.

Strange to see a photo smoked by an extremist mob, but imagine what they would do if we lived in India. I will tell you23 labor rights activist Nodeep Kaur was arrested, tortured and sexually assaulted in police custody. She has been detained unconditionally for more than 20 days. pic.twitter.com/Ypt2h1hWJz Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 5, 2021

Nodeep, a member of Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, was arrested on January 12 when she took part in a protest held by unpaid workers near the Singhu border between Haryana and Delhi. She has been in the Haryanas Karnal jail ever since, charged with criminal offenses including rioting while armed and attempted murder. Her conditional admission was denied by the Sonepat court on February 2 and there have been allegations that she was beaten and tortured while in jail.

According to her sister, Rayveer Kaur, Nodeep had been part of farmers’ protests at the Singhu border since December 2020, bringing in 1,500 of its workers to highlight the plight of India’s workforce, especially workers without land and marginalized. Riveer claimed that police have filed charges against Nodeep because she is a Dalit and that the mainstream media has remained silent about her arrest for the same reason.

Our caste status and our economic deprivation taught us to fight for our rights even when we were children, said Riveer, an activist herself and a doctoral student at Delhi University. My mother was also imprisoned in one case because she stood up for women who were exploited by the upper castes while working on farms. The fight for workers’ rights is important.

Low wages for women farm workers

Farm workers who have joined the protests, especially women, are in a particularly vulnerable position because their livelihood depends on the financial health of the farmers. Karnail Kaur, a Siha Mahabi (Dalit) from Jethu village, Punjab, is terrified of a future in which her family members will lose their jobs.

We have no land, she told him Wires. My sons work as farm workers for eight hours a day, which provides them with Rs 250 in daily wage. We have to stay with the farmers. If they lose their lands, where will we go?

Gurdeep Kaur from Jethu village, Punjab, said, my daughter earns Rs 150 a day working in a 12-hour shift. If the land is sold to Ambani, we will starve to death.

Small farmers have been constantly losing their land as shown by the 2011 census data compared to the 2001 census data. In 2001, there were 1,273 loop farmers. In 2011, that number was down to 1,187 lakh, meaning that 86 lakh farmers either quit their businesses or changed their profession. Of the 10.6 crore agricultural workers registered in the 2011 census, 4.9 crore are women, accounting for 38.9% of all working women in the country. Their role is rarely appreciated and they are paid much less than men.

Women work 10 hours a day and earn a daily wage of Rs 150-200, Gurdeep Kaur said. We really demand more wages, but unemployment is so bad we can do nothing. Men are paid 300-350 Rs in daily wage. According to our employers, men work more than women. But I wake up at 4 in the morning and only sleep at 11 in the afternoon, working on my house and my employers fields. We are so bad that our meals consist of wheel me chutney.

Statistics from periodic labor force survey for 2018-19 show that 71.1% of women and 53.2% of men have worked as farm workers. According to a report by NewsClick, nearly 100 small farmers in India become landless every hour.

Farm workers do not receive a minimum wage, Riveer Kaur said. The 2020 amendment to the Essential Goods Act will also greatly affect workers because rice, wheat and lentils have been removed from the list of essential goods. A farmer can eat what grows in the field and sell the surplus in the market, but the workers have to buy what they need from the market because they have no land.

Inequality in the rural economy

Most landless workers come from marginalized communities, according to agricultural census data from 2020-21. The census divides farmers into two categories: cultivators, who own a piece of land, and agricultural workers, who work for wages on land they do not own. The 2015-16 Agriculture Census reported that Dalits own only about 9% of the total agricultural land in the country and the latest census data show that 71% of Dalits are landless workers. In rural areas, 58.4% of Dalit families have no land at all.

Almost 88% of planned castes are poor and vulnerable on multiple fronts, according to Arjun Sengupta Committee Report 2007. India is one krishi pradhan desh (agriculture-main country), but is also a jaati pradhan desh (main cast-country). When combined, these two phenomena create the toxic cocktail of a jaatiya-krishi pradhan desh (prime farm site), responsible for poverty, cruelty and low productivity.

We only talk about the suicides of landowners, but never talk about the suicides of Dalits and landless workers, said 49-year-old Bhaji Lashman from Faridkot, Punjab. Lashman is affiliated with the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, one of several farm workers’ unions dealing with the social and economic affairs of farmers.

We forced the government to make laws by providing families of workers who die by suicide with compensation and fought to ensure the laws are enforced, Lashman said. The 2009 Punjab government scheme provides $ 2 relief for families affected by the suicides of farmers and farm workers in debt.

Lashman added: The Punjab Land Reform Act of 1972, which stated that no one can own more than 17 hectares of land, must be implemented. The state government considers Dalits as second class citizens. If a Dalit is raped, we must fight for justice. If a Dalit is tortured, no first report of information is recorded. When the Dalits unite, they are socially boycotted in the villages. As farmers protest, we can hope that the voices of Dalits, landless workers and cultivators, who had been silent for so long, are also being heard.

Jagisha Arora has a Master in History and has worked as a freelance writer. She writes on issues of gender, caste and democracy.