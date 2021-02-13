Mallikarjun Kharge: The man who has held several positions but cannot be Karnataka CM





Mallikarjun M Kharge will take over from outgoing MP Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday as Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

At the age of seven, he had to flee his village of Varavatti to Bhalki taluk in the Bidar district of Karnataka with his father as a result of atrocities committed by the private Nizam army of Hyderabad. As a little boy, he was returning home from the field where his father was an agricultural worker when he saw his house burning. He lost his mother and sister in the tragic accident. The newly appointed Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, the life of Mallikarjun M Kharge has been a struggle and his rise to politics was at the core of loyalty and sincerity to the Gandhi family and Congress, from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to AICC President Sonia Gandhi. The ordinary man of the Congress party during crises, Kharge is encountered as one who can place stone information, has a wise sense of humor, and is known not to violate trust. Sharing political attention with the late former Prime Minister N Dharam Singh as two Congress giants or political twins from the Hyderabad-Karnataka district, Kharge has been a waiting Prime Minister whenever a congressional government came to power in Karnataka after the mid-years 80, but only ended up holding key portfolios in all regimes ruled by Congress from D Devaraj’s tenure in the country. In 2004, he lost the post and Singh charged him under the Congress-JD (S) alliance as the latter was deemed fit for a coalition government. But Kharge’s biggest disappointment to lose the post was in 2013, when the party decided to have an election for leader of the Congressional Legislature Party as there was a lot of heavyweight running for him and Siddaramaiah emerged victorious. According to political observers, Kharge’s political rise in Karnataka as a Congressman representing the Planned Caste was not smooth as politics in the state is dominated by Lingayats and Vokkaligas. But the spirit to take on his rivals was evident when he was legal adviser to the MSK mills in Kalaburagi and leader of the Samyukta union Mazdoor Sangh in 1969, also the year he joined Congress and headed the Kalaburagi party city unit. Gurmitkal, a reserved constituency in the district of Kalaburagi, gave Kharge his entry into electoral politics in 1972, which he represented successively until 2008, when Karnataka entered the constituency and very rigid political lost their segments. of the Assembly. A tearful Kharge bid farewell to Gurmitkal who became unreserved and chose Chitapur, a constituency now represented by his son and former minister Priyank Kharge. In 2009, congressional high command was looking for winning candidates for the Lok Sabha polls as BJP was consolidating its position in Karnataka and both Kharge and Singh were awarded tickets respectively from Kalaburagi and Bidar. His title of Solillada Saradara (undefeated leader) who had won nine Assembly elections and two polls in Lok Sabha slipped when he lost his seat in the Kalaburagi Parliament in 2019. Dispute between local Congress leaders who were upset about Kharge promoting his son and promoting him to the cabinet Siddaramaiah was said to be the reason with his close confidants like Mallikaiah V Guttedar, Baburao Chinchansur and the current BJP MP from Kalaburagi Umesh V Jadhav leaving him. But his role as congressional floor manager at Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019 brought him closer to Gandhis and he was given the responsibility of Maharashtra in 2018. She was very surprised as Kharge was then floor leader and also headed the Public Accounts Committee. While some in the State Congress claim that Kharge took up positions and positions because of his seniority and being Dalit, the other view is that his loyalty to the party and the Gandhi family, who are supportive of both traits, gave him rewards. His son Priyank attributed to his father his quest for justice, no compromise on ideology and always punches on his weight to get him here where he is today.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos