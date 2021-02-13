A Life in Opposition: Navalny Street from Gadfly to the Heroic Symbol





MOSKW While waiting for the coronavirus to block his two-bedroom apartment last spring, Russian opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny looked uncharacteristically idle, with his most powerful weapon against Kremlin street protests off the table. And yet, Mr. Navalny thought President Vladimir V. Putin’s control of power could slip. Operating from his living room, rather than the brilliant Moscow studio he had used before, he shared videos that haunted Mr. Putin about failing to manage the coronavirus crisis and leaving the Russians struggling while the economy suffered. Confirming his rumor that the pandemic could become a political catalyst, the audience for Mr Navalnys’ YouTube videos tripled, to 10 million viewers a month. Putin can not handle all this madness and you can see that he is completely out of his depth, Mr Navalny said in an interview with Zoom in May. We are continuing to hit them where it hurts. Methodically and uncompromisingly, Mr. Navalny, 44, has spent almost half his life trying to land Mr. Putin. Often considered rude, rude and hungry for power, also by other critics of the Kremlin, he continued as other opposition activists withdrew, emigrated, changed sides, went to jail or were killed. It increasingly became a deeply personal struggle, with shares for Mr Navalny and his family as well as for Mr Putin and all of Russia growing from year to year.

But with his courageous return to Russia after surviving a Kremlin-sanctioned assassination attempt last summer and a long prison sentence, he has no doubt been transformed. Mr Navalny is no longer a summer, an international symbol of resistance to Putin and the Kremlin elite, the leader of a growing opposition movement. He is ready to lose everything, said economist Sergei M. Guriev, a confidant of Mr Navalny who fled to France in 2013 after becoming under pressure from the Kremlin. This makes him different from everyone else.

Mr Navalny is now behind bars himself, having been sentenced this month to more than two years in prison for violating parole for a 2014 embezzlement sentence that the European High Court of Human Rights ruled was politically motivated. Even in detention, however, he took advantage of the moment. Two days after his arrest at a Moscow airport last month, his team released a report about an alleged secret palace built for Mr. Putin that was viewed more than 100 million times on YouTube. Two weeks later, from his glass-enclosed box in the Moscow City Court, Mr. Navalny predicted that the Russians would eventually rise up and prevail against Mr. Putin, a little thief, because you can not close the whole country.

Whether Mr Navalny’s prediction comes true will depend in part on other Russian opposition activists, many of whom he has often criticized remain united as his voice fades. An independent survey found that while 80 percent of Russians had heard of protests involving the country last month demanding his release only 22 percent approved of them. Putin and his regime spend millions of hours building their power, Mr. Navalny wrote last year, criticizing some of his opposition figures as insufficient workers. We will only get rid of them if we spend tens of millions of human hours. Mr Navalny has rarely shunned confrontation or left himself intimidated by the Kremlin security apparatus. In recent years, a pro-Putin activist has thrown an emerald green chemical in his face, almost costing him the look of one eye; his younger brother served three and a half years in prison in a case widely seen as a sentence against Mr Navalny; and he nearly died in recent years of being poisoned, spending weeks in a coma. All the while he was building a social media audience of millions and a nationwide network of regional offices an unprecedented achievement in a country dominated by the security services seen by Mr. Putin.

Still, many of Putin’s opponents kept their distance from Mr. Navalny, criticizing him as quick to denigrate anyone he considered unfaithful enough and with little political agenda other than to oust Mr. Putin. They questioned his involvement in Russian nationalist movements a decade ago and condemned his racist statements of the past about people from Russia’s predominantly Muslim region of the Caucasus. And in the years following his biggest electoral success pulling 27 percent of the vote in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election, Mr. Navalny became more angry with Putin, say people close to him, and even more determined to overthrow him.

He felt that everyone else should feel what he feels, said Evgeny Feldman, a Moscow photographer who has covered Mr. Navalny widely. He was just radiating that anger. Mr Navalny, the son of a Red Army officer, grew up in the 1980s in closed military towns outside Moscow, a world away from the intellectual and political fermentation that gripped the capital in the last years of the Soviet Union. His father despised Soviet rule and his mother, an accountant, became an early devotee of the liberal Yabloko party in the 1990s despite its permanent electoral results. As a boy, he hated being told what to do. When he got into trouble with his teacher, his mother, Lyudmila I. Navalnaya, remembered once, he refused to go to school the next day, saying: I do not want anyone to force me to learn. He studied law and finance, worked as a real estate lawyer and joined Yabloko in 2000, the year Mr. Putin was first elected president. He sought ways to organize the Kremlin’s basic opposition at a time when established opposition parties were coming to play only a theatrical role in Mr. Putin with the narrow choreography of the political system known as managed democracy.

He quickly focused on the corruption of Mr.’s inner circle. Putin as the root of all diseases of Russia. It was something of a common political denominator. Who, after all, is publicly in favor of corruption? He organized to stop what he called illegal construction projects in Moscow, moderated political debates and started a radio show. He bought shares in state-owned enterprises, using his position as a shareholder to force the disclosure of information and cracked down on business tycoons backing Putin in a blog that was widely read in Moscow financial circles.

He also joined rallies held by Russian nationalist groups depicting white, ethnic Russians beaten by immigration from Central Asia as the federal government extended financial support to impoverished, predominantly Muslim regions of the Caucasus. One of Mr. Navalnys’ early slogans was: Stop feeding the Caucasus! Yabloko ousted him in 2007 for his nationalist activities. Still, a dean of the Moscow Liberal Institution, radio director and magazine editor Yevgenia M. Albats, took Mr. Navalny under her arm. His nationalism, she said, was an attempt to engage with angry and poor Russians who were usually ignored by Moscow liberals. Those close to him say he no longer supports his early nationalist views. “It is the duty of a politician to talk to many who do not share your views, you have to talk to them,” she said. Albats in a telephone interview from Cambridge, Mass., Where she is a senior member at Harvard University. Exactly what she was trying to do. Mr. Navalny also became open to saying his goal: to be president. He was not fighting corruption, I’m sure of him, said Dmitry Dyomushkin, one of Mr Navalny’s nationalist allies in the early 2000s. He was fighting for power. Mr Navalny gained fame as an ardent leader of the 2011 and 2012 anti-Kremlin protests, but even then he was playing a game longer than his fellow activists. He hired Leonid Volkov, a former executive of a software company, to help him build a political machine funded by donations.

We need to transform institutions, said Mr Volkov, who is coordinating the response to Mr Navalny’s arrest by Lithuania ‘s relative security, he said in a telephone interview. We have long understood perfectly well that small changes to the system from within are not possible.

In 2017, Mr. Navalny is released a video report regarding the hidden wealth of Dmitry A. Medvedev, the prime minister at the time. Overcoming the skepticism of his aides if those who watched the video would take to the streets, he called for protests and thousands gathered in more than 100 cities. The Kremlin tried to do its best to dig Mr. Navalny through constant harassment, but never bothered him completely to avoid becoming a martyr to him and to provide a way for the grievances of the societies to throw a little steam. This approach already seems to have been thrown in favor of greater oppression; State television, which largely ignored Mr. Navalny, now devotes long reports to his painting as an agent of the West. In addition to the 2014 sentence for embezzlement, Mr. Navalny endured many minor humiliations, Ms. Albats, the radio host, recalls: among them the ubiquitous, destructive surveillance of privacy and the free cruelty of confiscating his beloved iPad daughters. She said the support, perseverance and obedience of his wife, Yulia B. Navalnaya, kept him afloat. And his fight against Mr. Putin became increasingly personal. He had this choice: to stay in politics and continue to create trouble for his family, the family of his brothers, his parents, said Mrs. Albats. Of course, this leads to the strengthening of your heart. Authorities barred him from running in the 2018 presidential election, but he still traversed the country, opening more than 80 regional offices and fasting to boycott an election he saw rigged to give Mr Putin a mandate. fourth. He organized nationwide protests and polling observation efforts, and built an investigative team that sought through public records and social media to document the controversial relations of the Russian elite.

The strategy is this: This is a personalized regime rooted in Putin’s popularity, said Mr. Guriev, economist at Mr. Navalny, for that approach. That is why Putin’s assessment must be destroyed. Mr Putin had been high in opinion polls since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. But around mid-2018, the government raised the retirement age by as much as eight years, and revenues were falling as they adjusted for inflation. Amid the coronavirus blockade last spring, public discontent spread even further. Mr Navalny and his allies believed the scene was set for a kind of overthrow they had long been preparing for. Last summer, mass protests gripped neighboring Belarus as well as Russia’s Far East, pointing to growing dangers for Mr Putin. Then, in August, Mr. Navalny crashed on a flight over Siberia, screaming in pain. Western laboratories later found that he had been poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent, Mr. Putin denies any involvement and survived thanks to pilots who made an emergency landing and medical staff who treated him for the first time in the city of Omsk. He was airlifted to Germany for treatment. Soon after coming out of the coma, he engaged again in the political debates of the worlds. He slammed Twitters decision to silence President Trumps’s then account as an unacceptable act of censorship. And in recent weeks, Mr. Navalny has done his best to elicit optimism. Everything will be fine, Ms. Albats said he wrote to her from prison. And even if it will not be, we will be comforted by the knowledge that we were honest people.







