In the Sudanese border town, desperate Ethiopians find their second home





HAMDAYET, Sudan The refugees were hungry and exhausted, their shoes dusty and covered with trunk for four days through the bushes and forests of northwestern Ethiopia, hiding from soldiers as they escaped conflict in the Tigray region. Finally, they reached it safely in Sudan’s small border town, Hamdayet. But they had nowhere to sleep and nothing to eat. So they sat in a sandy alley near the city center, asking passers-by for food and water. There he found Mohamed Ali Ibrahim, who works in a local restaurant. He led them to his family complex near the alley and invited them to stay in an empty property hut. He told them they could stay as long as they wanted. They are like our brothers, said Mr. Ibrahim, 64, from the group of four women and a man a member of two neighboring families in Ethiopia. We have not given them a deadline and we cannot do it because these are people who come to us for shelter.

Since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive against leaders of the volatile Tigray region in early November, more than 61,000 Ethiopians have crossed into Sudan, according to the United Nations refugee agency. More than 43,000 of those refugees have crossed the Tekke River into Hamdayet, a remote and peaceful city in the Sudan of the eastern state of Kassala.

Mr Laul, 48, had worked as a security guard at a bank in Humera, a town in Tigray, and fled with his wife and daughter, along with two neighbors, after the bombing began.

The Sudanese welcomed us very well, he said, sitting near his temporary home, with its conical thatched roof. The smell of coffee and incense blew from within. Sudan is like our second home country. They have done everything they can. After crossing into Sudan, Mr. Laul said the odyssey terror subsided, but he was still worried about the four brothers and sisters left behind and what might have happened to his family home. As the United Nations has relocated most of the refugees to camps deeper in Sudan, some Ethiopians have stayed long in Hamdayet, holding out hope of returning home soon. But they also stayed, they say, because Sudanese families like Mr Ibrahims have opened their homes and hearts to them, sharing food, fire and even money. And yet Sudanese and Ethiopian refugees are not bound by geographical proximity, with many differences that can divide them. The Sudanese in Hamdayet are Muslim traders, Arabic speakers and cattle herders while the Ethiopians are Tigray or Amharic-speaking farmers who are mainly practice Christianity, with many of them tattooed sports crosses on the forehead. Mr. Ibrahim, who was sitting next to Mr. Laul that afternoon, said city dwellers feel a collective responsibility to help refugees.

People in this area did their best, either by providing food, drinks and clothes, said Mr. Ibrahim. We are doing this for the sake of Allah. The influx of refugees has transformed Hamdayet from a sleepy village with no power lines and no jobs the water in one was filled with humanitarian workers, journalists and security officers. Every morning, as young Sudanese boys and girls go down the river to collect water in leather bags and jeriks mounted on donkeys, they are joined by Ethiopian refugees bathing in the river.

Numerous small shops serving coffee and sweet tea have also appeared, with young refugees, mostly men, gathering to discuss the situation at home and listen to Ethiopian music and perform a traditional shrug dance. In the market-only cities, some Ethiopians have found jobs wandering bananas and grapefruits under the scorching sun, while others stand in restaurants waiting to be handed the leftovers. Sudan has been hit by an economic crisis in addition to a lack of bread and fuel. For people there to open their homes to fleeing refugees is attractive, life really affirms, said Will Carter, Sudan director for the Norwegian Refugee Council, who has visited Hamdayet.

The first line of support for refugees is not the authorities or aid agencies, but are actually local communities usually poor, everyday citizens, he said. Hassina Mohamed Omar was sheltering three refugees in her home, while her neighbor next door had accepted five. Ms. Omar, 40, said her father was going to Ethiopia to do business and at one point, she had a sister living there. As the Ethiopians arrived, she said she felt a duty to help however she could. We need to be empathetic with each other, she said. They knocked on our door and said: Do you have space? And what are you going to do? You shelter them. Thomas Weldu, a 23-year-old university student who was visiting family in Humera when the war started, is staying with Ms. Omar. He had previously visited Sudan with his mother, a businesswoman who trades in Ethiopian tef, a type of grain, for clothes and shoes. During his previous experiences, he said, he had found the Sudanese people as the most generous people in the world. We knew we would be welcome here, he added. But some Ethiopians say some in the city have hinted that it might be better if they move to refugee camps so as not to burden their limited resources. There is only so much that families can support you and give you food, water or space, said Mr. Thomas. And they are right. The Sudanese economy itself is not sustainable. They have their problems.

In recent months, Ethiopia and Sudan have clashed around the al-Fashaga agricultural area, which is inside Sudan in the eastern state of Gedaref but has historically been populated by Ethiopian farmers. Sudanese officials said in January that Ethiopian warplanes had flown into their countries’ airspace and accused Ethiopian militias of killing civilians. Ethiopian officials have accused the Sudanese armed forces of occupying and looting farms in al-Fashaga, although the two nations said they had agreed to resolve the border dispute through negotiations. Tensions have also risen at the Hamdayet border crossing in the past, with refugees claiming that Ethiopian forces blocked them from crossing into Sudan. But in Hamdayet, Sudanese who are welcoming refugees from Tigray said they will continue to do so. We are neighbors, said Harun Adam Ibrahim, 51, whose family at one point hosted about 20 people at his complex. We are brothers. Comparing the two Sudanese and Ethiopian cities as one, he said, Hamdayet is like Humera and Humera is like Hamdayet.

Despite the warm welcome in Sudan, many Ethiopian refugees want peace so they can go home. But this does not look promising.

Although Mr Abiy, the leader of Ethiopia, has declared victory in the war, clashes in the region have continued. Health facilities have been damaged and food is scarce, prompting UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres to say earlier this month that he was seriously concerned. Mr Thomas, a university student, said he wanted to use his time in Sudan to improve his Arab skills, find a job at a non-governmental organization and hopefully move to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. But he added that he fears the thought of missing out on his university graduation and that he misses being among his friends, recording video rap. I do not know how long I will stay, he said. But at least here we are safe.

