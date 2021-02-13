International
A Sask priest enters a bar. How else is he supposed to find a date?
Matteo Carboni loves long walks on the beach. In fact, it is the place where the 30-year-old Anglican priest understood his calling.
His mother always knew he would be ordained from his days playing communion as a child, but she still burst out laughing when he told her. His father said no, the doctorate should be first.
“They tried to get me out of there in not so subtle ways. They worried I would be lonely and miserable in essence,” Carboni said.
The work has been fulfilling, but sometimes it has even been lonely.
A millennial priest who responds to God is not the most seductive bio on Tinder, which by the way “is not the quietest dating app there,” according to Carboni.
After years of research, Carboni is in the early stages of a relationship. But even getting to that point was a challenge.
In search of love
Carbon moved from Penticton, BC, to Saskatchewan six years ago. Since 2016, he has served as a priest for the Anglican Parish in Humboldt. He has helped people get upset through the bus crash in the Broncos and COVID-19.
He quickly sensed he was in a fishbird in the small rural community located about 115 miles east of Saskatoon. Meeting life became more challenging.
“Summer is very difficult to keep your private life,” Carboni said.
“When I first come to Saskatchewan, if I were to tell someone that I would go to seminary to become a priest that would put an end to any kind of romantic opportunity.”
Some elders in his parish tried to play matchmaker, but none of them pursued him further.
“They made comments about it. And usually, it went along the lines of ‘my niece is too old or too young,'” Carboni said.
Male clergy often receive positive attention when they are single, compared to single female clergy who often feel judged, said Paula Nesbitt, a visiting professor of sociology of religion at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkley, Calif.
“If they moved into a community and they were single, there is plenty of interest in getting them to meet qualified women,” said Nesbitt, who has studied meetings at the Episcopal Church. “This is very positive because they want them to meet and there is a strong interest in them developing a commitment.”
Carbon was not finding it. So he did what every other millennial would do to find love: head to the bar.
“These are not places you go to meet and meet people who are interested in meeting a priest. But I was in my early twenties, so where else would I go?”
Carboni dropped out of the process until it unveiled meeting applications in 2019.
“I found that there was a complete change,” Carboni said. “There would be a little talk of getting to know someone before the question arose about jobs. I only had one person who did not answer me after I told them what I did.”
Meeting 101
Obedient friends Carbononito joins Tinder during a trip to Las Vegas.
I really struggle with getting lines.– Matteo Carboni
He has tried other dating apps since, including the ones he saw advertised on Facebook, but sometimes he found online dating like the wild west.
“The worst was someone who asked me if I wanted children, that she had several children and what ethnicity I was,” Carboni said. “I did not answer her.”
The others were just looking for a connection, which went against Carbon’s belief that he should build a strong union.
“The church expects people to develop faithful, loving, committed, monogamous relationships,” Nesbitt said.
Carboni reveals his holiness only in the applications of Christian meetings. He says it’s “a really nice feeling to be open”.
Regardless of the app, his game needs to be improved.
“I really struggle with takeover lines,” Carboni said.
A friend lent him a book called Secret flirting rules, but remains unopened in the parish where he lives.
Tinder sent newspapers with dating tips, but it was just as helpful as the book. He would pass it on to colleagues in the clergy.
He never found love on Tinder.
Expect to see more priests on Tinder
According to Nesbitt, it is becoming normal for young people to join the clergy.
That said, that means you can expect to see more priests on Tinder, but a drop in church memberships could shrink potential employment options.
“There has been an active interest in recruiting and mentoring young adults who have shown an interest and a call to ordination, which was not so much the case between the late ’80s and’ 90s,” Nesbitt said.
This can be welcome news for people looking to check out some boxes.
After season two of Fletabag aired in 2019, online searches for “hot priest” and “can priests have sex” pointed, according to Google Trends.
“Not every denomination requires clergy to be single. So obviously I’m dating and my ultimate goal is to settle down and start a family,” Carboni said.
LOOK | Andrew Scott can’t handle Twitter reaction to ‘hot priest’
Fletabag it’s not just a show about a woman falling in love with a catholic priest, played by actor Andrew Scott. Servedsht served as a connection source for Carboni.
In September, he started dating his girlfriend, Madeline. They found each other through an app called Coffee Meets Bagel, and when they first met in the village of Meacham to get away from the curious eyes of the town they spent seven hours talking.
Coincidentally or perhaps it was God’s plan that Carboni revealed that he was a Madeline priest the same week she saw actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge fall in love with the hot priest on TV.
“I think the show normalized our relationship. It definitely made us laugh,” Carboni said.
‘We are not a stereotype’
From avoiding suggestive women in dating applications to throwing away because he was a priest, Carboni has had his ups and downs of meetings.
Finding a wife presents various challenges as a priest. Nesbitt said the church “has basic expectations given to women by male clergy.”
“There is a feeling that they are not completely free to be themselves. That they are always in a professional role in the church. And that can create tension in some respects, and in others, they just had to sort it out.” Tha Nesbitt.
Carboni acknowledges that people have their own perceptions of who a priest is or should be.
“Sometimes people put us on a pedestal and sometimes we represent the worst atrocities the churches have ever committed. There is a huge range and at the end of the day, we are not a stereotype,” Carboni said.
Yes he is a priest, but he has also drank cannabis (“I am from BC”) and he is in happiness with a non-Christian.
“At the end of the day, the priests are just trying to live our lives as well in a safe and comfortable community and we are also trying to help our community for the better,” Carboni said.
“Do not hold us to a standard. Hold us high on who we are as individuals.”
