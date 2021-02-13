Yellow weather warning for snow and ice on site





The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Wales for most of Saturday.

Most of the country has to wait for freezing and ice and snow conditions from 8am to 10am, with Wales Traffic advising drivers that if they are making a substantial trip, then check the Met Office for updated before leaving.

The yellow warning covers all of Powys, with Newtown expected to be one of the coldest places in all of Wales at -2 ° C. The yellow warning also includes: Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea, Swansea. According to the Met Office some roads and railways are likely to be affected by longer travel times by road, bus and train. The new warning extended to Wales and parts of south-west England and was brought in on Saturday morning. About 7cm of snow can fall in parts with forecasters also predicting “strong and sharp winds”. The Met Office said on its website: “A cold day is forecast throughout Saturday as winter rains move from the west, falling like freezing rain, rain and snow – giving the risk of ice formation. “It weakens in the afternoon. Strong winds, potentially giving gale on the shores. Remained cold. Maximum temperature 3 ° C. Tonight: Pull for a while overnight, allowing a frost to form. Some wet rainfall returns in the early hours, giving further frozen rain. Remains windy and icy. Minimum temperature -1 ° C. ” Have you been in the snow today? Do you have some cold sores? Send us your photos at [email protected]







