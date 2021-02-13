Ramaphosa reaffirms ANC support for the Zondo commission as NEC launches





President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reconfirmed the ANC’s support for the Zondo state capture commission.

The president asserted that party leaders should co-operate with the commission.

Former President Jacob Zuma has made it clear that he was willing to face jail time instead of appearing before the commission. President Cyril Ramaphosa used his opening speech to the ANC (NEC) national executive committee to reaffirm the party’s support for the Zondo commission of inquiry into what was seen as an exhumation of former President Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa opened the virtual meeting on Saturday where he asserted that party leaders should co-operate with the commission amid anger that Zuma would challenge a constitutional court order and not appear before the commission where it is expected Monday. A source close to the meeting said Ramaphosa’s comments would set the tone for the discussions where his allies were expected to argue that the party could not be asked to intervene if Zuma was arrested for violating a court summons. READ | ‘Course of action could cause people to die’ – SACC concerned over Zuma cancellation by Zondo commission The president, insiders said, noted that the party should take the guidelines of its “mature” avoidance policy. ANC general secretary Paul Mashatile presented instructions made jointly by Matthews Phosa, Kgalema Motlanthe and three other party veterans. The instructions affirm the conference resolution that if a party leader is accused of corruption they should leave. Insiders said according to instructions, leaders should leave voluntarily. Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says it is “dangerous” for anyone to disobey Zondo’s state capture commission, adding that it was “non-ANC” not to co-operate with the commission. | @J_chabalala https://t.co/8udF4snb7n – News24 (@ News24) February 8, 2021 If they fail to do so, they must submit to the ANC integrity commission. If the commission recommends they leave, the NEC could suspend that leader, two sources said. Guidelines will be subject to review at the NEC and are likely to face a setback. READ ALSO | ‘Jacob Zuma must face the consequences of his actions’ – Casac If approved, it would have to apply to ANC general secretary Ace Magashule who is facing 21 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering. Despite this, Magashule has rejected any call for him to withdraw and had given a report to the NEC after Ramaphosa’s address. The president, insiders said, focused his speech on the plans announced in his Nation State Speech and updated the party on the government’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. The meeting is expected to end Sunday evening.







