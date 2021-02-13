No break from pollution in Delhi for the next 2 days; Air quality ‘Very poor’





New Delhi: The national capital’s air quality rose to the ‘very poor’ category, with the average hourly air quality index at 332 micrograms per cubic meter on Saturday due to low wind speeds. Read also – Delhi Air Quality Can Be Marginally Improved At Christmas, Masks And Breathing Advised According to the Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research System of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, “Surface winds are low. Ventilation is likely to stay in the same range and no significant change in AQI is expected for the next two days. ” Read also – Clamps for cold winters: Air quality in Delhi deteriorates, temperatures drop further AQI, which is likely to improve slightly at the end of the very poor to poor category, is forecast for February 15 and 16, the forecast said. AQI within the range of 0-5 is rated as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 very poor and 401-500 considered severe. Read also – I do not know what he is doing: SC says it is not satisfied with the work of the air quality management committee in NCR Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) System (SAFAR) officials have advised vulnerable groups to avoid physical activity outdoors. Other people have been advised to avoid prolonged exertion and to keep windows closed. “Stop any level of activity if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, difficulty breathing or fatigue. Keep the room clean – do not vacuum. “Respiratory masks known as N-95 or P-100 can only help if you go outside,” SAFAR said. Neighboring regions of Delhi – Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram also recorded very poor air quality. Ghaziabad air quality is, however, the worst at 401 micrograms per cubic meter. Earlier today, a thick layer of fog covered parts of the city and affected visibility. Delhi Airport in a statement said that due to fog, low visibility procedures were underway, however, all flight operations are normal.







