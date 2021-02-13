International
LDF, UDF want Assembly polls in April
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct State Assembly polls before mid-April, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suggested the election would held in May.
All three fronts have recommended single-phase elections.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar met with representatives of political parties here on Saturday as part of assessing the readiness of the State poll.
The CPI (M) and CPI wanted elections before Vishu and the start of Ramzan fasting, which fall on April 14th. UDF partners, Congress and IUML, demanded that the commission conduct the elections between April 8 and April 12 in a single phase. Meanwhile, the BJP demanded an appropriate date in May.
Both the UDF and the BJP wanted the commission to ensure transparency in the issuance of postal ballots. Congress demanded steps to prevent the manipulation of voter lists and demanded that postal ballots be optional for specific categories, namely, people with disabilities and voters over 80 years of age.
Congress also urged the commission not to extend the voting time as the number of voters for the booth was limited to 1,000. BJP asked the commission to ensure the maximum number of voters the opportunity to cast their ballots directly in the voting booths.
The LDF asked the commission to ensure maximum voter registration. They also wanted postal ballots to be issued much earlier so that voters would not be left out.
The UDF urged the commission to facilitate live internet broadcasting from polling booths recommended as sensitive by political parties as well. BJP demanded the deployment of Central forces at least 15 days in advance in sensitive areas. He also demanded the deployment of Central forces within 200 meters of polling booths. Security needs to be strengthened with live internet broadcasts from polling booths in sensitive areas, BJP said.
Political parties also sought permission to campaign and hold public meetings in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.
