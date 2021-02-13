IIOJK becomes silent in the Indian parliament

NEW DELHI:



For the third time in history, Jammu and the Occupied Indian Kashmir (IIOJK) will go without any political representation to Rajya Sabha – the upper house of the Indian parliament.

Four members of parliament from the occupied region, including opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, will retire by the end of this week, leaving their seats vacant.

On August 5, 2019, when the Narendra Modi government revoked autonomy and divided the state into two federally controlled territories – a movement widely condemned by Kashmir and Pakistan – Lok Sabha countries were redistributed, with five moving to Jammu and Kashmir and one to Ladakh region. .

Since 2018, when the elected state assembly was dissolved, no mechanism remained to elect representatives for Rajya Sabha. Then, Governor Satya Pal Malik disbanded the assembly, amid speculation that the regional parties National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were planning a coalition to form the government.

Previously, the upper house also remained without any representation from the occupied region from April 1994 to October 1996, as there was no elected assembly from 1991 to 1996. Seats also remained vacant for three months from November 2008 to February 2009. , when the state was under the rule of the governor.

Read more: Call while India books Kashmiri father seeking son’s body under anti-terror laws

In 1991-1996, the state had no representation in Lok Sabha either, because due to the unstable security situation parliamentary elections could not be held in 1991.

40 deputies represented IIOJK in Rajya Sabha

Since 1952, when the first group of four members was elected by the state’s founding assembly to occupy seats in Rajya Sabha, 40 people have represented the IIOJK.

Azad, who was also the prime minister of the occupied region in 2005-2008, has been a member of the House five times – four times from the IIOJK, and once from the state of Maharashtra.

Tirath Ram Amla, a politician from the Jammu division, was a member of the house four times from 1967 to 1985, followed by Saifudin Soz, who has represented the region three times.

Talking to Anadolu Agency over the phone, outgoing MP Nazir Ahmed Laway said he was hoping for the restoration of citizenship and an elected assembly soon in the occupied region. He said that six years ago he had become an MP when the state consisted of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Azad also said that in the absence of the assembly and local representatives, he is expecting many delegations coming from IIOJK in Delhi asking for his intervention in one or the other.

“The state has been without assembly for the last two and a half years. If there was any elected local representative, people would go to him for complaints. “They come to Delhi spending their resources,” he said.

Currently, a demarcation commission chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Desai is working to mark the boundaries of the electorate from the outset to increase seats in the state assembly.

“We are waiting to finish the training in the next two months. “After this exercise, the central government may decide to hold assembly elections,” said a commission member, who requested anonymity.

Frequent central rule

The state has also remained under direct central rule for over 10 years in the last 30 years. In 1990, when the freedom movement erupted in the region, the government led by Prime Minister Farooq Abdullah resigned. It lasted until October 1996, when assembly elections were held under an unprecedented security cordon.

Following the 2002 assembly elections, the governor’s rule was re-established for a period of 15 days due to a stalemate in the formation of a government. Again, in July 2008, the occupied state came under the rule of the governor after the PDP withdrew its support from the government led by Ghulam Nabi Azad Congress. This period of the governor’s reign lasted for 178 days.

After the 2014 assembly polls yielded a broken mandate, the state again remained under central rule for 52 days before the BJP and PDP formed the government in March 2015.

The central rule was imposed again in January 2016 for 87 days after then-Prime Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed died until his daughter Mehbooba Mufti was elected to lead the alliance.

This government collapsed on June 19, 2018, after BJP withdrew its support. Until then, the state was under central rule.

The upper house or Rajya Sabha

The upper house of the Indian parliament is a permanent house with a maximum of 245 members, of whom 233 are elected by state assemblies using single transferable votes through an open ballot. The Indian president can nominate 12 members for their contribution to the arts, literature, science and social services.

The upper house has limited powers in approving cash bills like the annual budget. If Rajya Sabha fails to return the money bill to Lok Sabha within 14 days, that bill is considered to have been approved by both parliaments.

But in terms of making laws for states, this chamber has the power to pass a resolution by a two-thirds majority that gives such power to parliament.

Otherwise, according to the Indian constitution, the central government cannot draft a law on a matter reserved for states without any authorization from Rajya Sabha. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi used this clause to divide the IIOJK.

Elections for Rajya Sabha

Elected members of state assemblies are allowed to vote in Rajya Sabha elections. Lawmakers send a group of new members to the upper house every two years for a six-year term.

One-third of the members of this permanent home from each state withdraw once every two years and polls are held to fill vacancies. In addition, vacancies resulting from resignation, death, or disqualification are filled through surveys after which elected officials serve the remainder of their predecessors’ term.

Elections are held on the principle of proportional representation with a single transferable vote, which means that a bloc of members belonging to one or more parties can elect an elected MP if they have the right numbers. This is to avoid the majority principle, which means that only candidates nominated by the ruling parties in the respective states will be elected.

A single transferable vote means that voters can vote for any number of candidates in the order of their preference. Tsarist has taken care that the ruling party with a two-thirds majority does not take all the seats.

As a measure to control unrestrained voting, the assembly member shows the marked party ballot to the authorized party agent before inserting them into the ballot box.