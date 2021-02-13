The March break can wait. COVID-19 cannot be viewed

In the midst of the pandemic, our government cannot achieve a break during the March break.

Damn if you do, damn if you don’t. Cursed if he delays, cursed in every way – even when he weighs the arguments.

As Education Minister Stephen Lecce pondered whether to cancel the one-week annual leave, teachers lobbied furiously for the status quo. Keep it as planned, they argued – for students, for parents and, as a later thought, of course, for themselves.

Lecce did not listen to labor leaders. Abandoning the binary options of canceling or maintaining the annual holiday, he surprised the province with a third chance, listening to the advice of Ontario’s chief health officer to postpone the mid-April holidays in the country.

The reaction of the opposition and the union to the restoration (no, not abandonment) of the March holiday has mixed apoplexy with hypocrisy.

Remember our last March break, when Prime Minister Doug Ford initially urged people to travel until he had a second thought – opening the door to COVID-19 before closing it again? He never lived far enough down, but now that his government is learning from its mistake – reducing the risk of unlimited travel and socializing this time around – the Torah remains a new target for teachers.

Had the government canceled the March holiday completely, they would have been crossed by the unions. Had they left him untouched, they would have been criticized by other critics for inertia.

The work likes Lecce’s hatred. A group of five unions representing school teachers and support staff – ETFO (primary school teacher), OSSTF (secondary school), OECTA (Catholic boards), AEFO (francophone) and CUPE (mainly support staff) – issued thunder reports. news on Thursday denouncing the minister’s minister’s alleged wrongdoing of the right wing.

On the eve of a four-day break from classes this weekend of many holidays – Monday is Family Day, Friday a day of professional activity – the labor alliance took its stand: They can not wait for more free time.

Education unions “strongly oppose … the government’s decision to postpone the March holiday (which) does not take into account the mental health and well-being of those involved”.

Toronto area students are just now returning to classes after being locked up at home with stressed parents since December. Children do not need a break from class as much as they need a break from home.

Why not give them more uninterrupted time in school? After so much time on the internet – and besides – why not make the most of the declining COVID-19 broadcast while we still can, before the foreign variants cause a scary third wave that could wreak havoc with the rest of the year school?

“Their decision to postpone, despite unanimous opposition from unions … is another example of this government ignoring experts and making decisions that are reckless and unfounded,” the working statement said.

Reckless and No base? This is a dull tirade, exacerbating Lecce for their disrespect while listening to other medical experts.

Teachers are burned and crushed, but so are nurses in long-term care and intensive care, who will not take a week off either this month or next. Teachers feel overwhelmed, but no one is more overwhelmed than the opposition New Democratic Party.

“Parents with children who teach at home are desperate to breathe their superhuman deception of work, school and other responsibilities,” NDP leader Andrea Horwath argued after the announcement. “This delay is most troubling in the lives of families who have not had the necessary structure, support and predictability.”

Sorry, pandemics are not predictable – COVID-19 waves come and go on their own schedule, not the annual holiday calendar. Has not Horwath considered all those working parents trying to cope with their children studying from home, who will surely take advantage of the breathing space to have them back in class a little more, without trying to find more care for the kids so quickly?

Despite the overheated rhetoric of recent days, Ontario teachers have come out on the pandemic plate. Unlike the discouraging confrontations and abdications in New York, Chicago and San Francisco – where unions have threatened to fire when asked to do their homework – our teachers have obeyed the call of duty without hesitation, even if, as in others front-line occupations, was not the risk for which they registered.

Like students and parents, teachers are really overwhelmed and stressed, doing a dual task online and in the classroom. But as vital as online learning has been to save a school year that would otherwise be lost, there is no substitute for classroom education – pedagogically, psychologically, socially.

There have been a plethora of mistakes over the past year by governments at all levels – from failing to secure airports that were vectors for foreign variants, to removing sick pay. There are still questions about how Lecce will implement this public health necessity with private schools (no excuses here); and there is a moral obligation on Ford to place pre-trade classes in blocking (there is no margin of error).

But in those relatively rare cases where the government understands well, it is simply wrong to suck our collective will by playing the victim and beating the fabricated grievances. With all that virulence on the virus, we need a vaccine to catch the coronavirus if we are to survive after the April holidays.

In the midst of the pandemic, trade union solidarity (I am a believer) and social solidarity (also a believer) should not mutually exclude each other. On this long Family Day weekend, give us a break.