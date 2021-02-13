The Australian Open runs smoothly while blocking keeps crowds away

Inside an empty Rod Laver Arena, the shaking of a photographer’s camera suddenly looked very appealing before serving a player.

Other sounds that were not normally heard also felt amplified: the crackling of electronic shadows rising to the position during shifts, the shaking of children’s shoes.

The frightening gatherings were greeted with the solitary applause of a coach and physio. The calls of the new electronic line calling system suddenly felt unnecessarily noisy and cramped.

Crowds had fled the Australian Open on Saturday due to a difficult five-day blockade imposed by the state government to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. And with the lack of fans, the players were faced with a very familiar feeling: a distinct lack of buzz.

The first five days of the tournament felt completely different as a return to pre-pandemic Grand Slam tennis. Large crowds were allowed for the first time in a year, and although turnout was much lower than in previous years, it did not seem to matter. The territories felt alive.

Nowhere was this more apparent than at the John Cain Arena during local favorite Nick Kyrgios’s third round match against Dominic Thiem on Friday night. A savage crowd made the best of what might have been one of the last matches with the fans in the tournament as they screamed for Kyrgyzstan winners, groaning with each of his mistakes and hitting the backs of their chairs in unison.

There were also some less decorative moments of the crowd. Rafael Nadal was pulled over by a woman who shouted and shook her middle finger as the 20-time big winner prepared to serve in his second round win over Michael Mmoh. He laughed at her saying maybe she had “too much gin or tequila”.

The spread of COVID-19 related to the quarantine system at the Melbourne hotel stopped this festive atmosphere. The Australian Open was allowed to continue during the block, but without fans.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina described the dramatic shift from the game in front of the crowds to suddenly face the empty arenas again as “disturbing” and “in some sad ways”.

“I tried to convince myself that it is a Grand Slam and that we are playing an important match,” she said after her third-round victory over Yulia Putintseva on Saturday.

In some ways, the lands had the feeling of being closed for the winter. The shutters were pulled to all the food and beverage stalls, where just hours ago, fans were lining up for their beer fillings during Novak Djokovic’s thrilling five-set win over Taylor Fritz.

A television was left on a promotion stand for the Rafa Nadal Academy, filling an empty hallway at the Rod Laver Arena with the sounds of young players training in a rock music soundtrack.

Many doors in the arena were locked and the only ones seen were police officers and masked cleaners.

Making the whole scene even weirder was the fact that another women’s tournament had also started on Saturday for players who lost early in the Australian Open. It was hard to say if the Grand Slam event was still happening and who was playing in it.

Although some tournaments have allowed a limited number of fans over the past year, players are more or less accustomed to playing in front of silent stands.

However, this does not make it easier. Mackenzie McDonald said he and his third-round opponent, Lloyd Harris, were both distracted by a strange sound they heard while playing in Court 3.

“It was actually the guys scanning the signs at the front gates for the oncoming people who were working on the tour,” he said. “But it took as many as seven games to realize that.”

No crowd also means very little in the way of encouragement. Dragging into the second set, Harris maintained a steady stream of dialogue with the only person in the stands who could be his coach, Anthony Harris (unrelated). It didn’t seem to help Harris lose in straight sets.

Svitolina said without the crowd, there are definitely some “low moments that can penetrate the mind”.

“When you’re down, I think you feel like you’re almost alone here,” she said. “People are giving you energy, they are supporting you, they are trying to get you back in the game.”

Playing again in front of a noisy crowd at home, Kyrgios realized how much he loves this aspect of the game and hinted that he might not be playing a full time this year if there are no fans.

He fought without a crowd in a warm-up tournament before the Australian Open.

“It was hard to have a conversation with myself and look around and see anyone watching and just trying to produce great tennis against a pretty good player,” he said. “I think sport is fun at the end of the day and I want to be able to play in front of full crowds all over the world.”

And nothing can replace the excitement of playing in front of fans at the Rod Laver Arena. Karolina Muchova took that chance on Saturday against her Czech wife, Karolina Pliskova, after being assigned to smaller fields for her first two games.

“I was actually getting happy yesterday morning that I would finally play on a bigger field and they would be a crowd,” she said after beating Pliskova.

Muchova did not get her wish, but she may have another chance. Fans can return after premature blocking within five days. So all she has to do is keep winning.