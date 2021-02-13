Will Rogers Airport Airport crews will prepare for the massive winter storm





OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) crews at Will Rogers World Airport are preparing for the arrival of a potentially life-threatening winter storm. “Teams are ready to treat runways, highways, roads and walking surfaces to maintain airport operations,” Will Will Rogers Airport Airport said in a press release. Airport officials remind passengers that the severe storm is expected to cause delays, flight cancellations and possibly force flight operations to close temporarily. Oklahoma City takes precautions in the face of life-threatening winter storms

Forecast 4Warn has the following forecast for the next six days: A 20 percent chance of snowfall with a high temperature of 20 degrees and low 7 degrees on Saturday;

A 100 percent chance of storms with a high of 9 degrees and a low of -3 degrees on Sunday;

A 30 percent chance of heavy snow with a height of 6 degrees and a low of -10 degrees on Monday;

A 40 percent chance of flooding with a high of 10 degrees and a low of 6 degrees on Tuesday;

A 60 percent chance of heavy snow on Wednesday with an altitude of 16 degrees and a low of 5 degrees;

A 20 percent chance of floods with a high 18 degrees and low 5 degrees on Thursday. “Accompanied by low temperatures and wind chills, an extreme snow event would make it very difficult for airport crews to maintain airfield operation and keep runways and car surfaces around the safe facility for travel,” says the news announcement. Airline employees are communicating with passengers before the storm to resume flights. Travelers with flexible schedules are encouraged to book their flight. “Passengers should call their airline or visit the company airline website to postpone or cancel their trip, ”reads the news release. Air release from Southwest Airlines 737 at 0830 6 December 2013 Winter weather is already causing flight delays and thawing procedures are taking longer than usual due to conditions. The crews, however, are working as fast as they can to keep the flights moving and, for short periods, the closed runways / taxi lanes to treat, clean or scratch surfaces, the news release said. Maintenance crews treated smooth stains on the Terminal Drive and on the sidewalks connecting passengers to the terminal. “Drivers and pedestrians should be extra careful when traveling through the airport in these conditions,” the news release said. Gov. Stitt declares state of emergency as potentially deadly winter storm moves toward Oklahoma

The pedestrian tunnel connecting Lot # 2 and the parking garages to the airport terminal will remain closed due to construction. Customers parking on Lot # 2 are advised to use Giddy Up Shuttles to get to and from the terminal. Customers parking in garages must use Level 1 (Ground Level) to enter the terminal via Transport Plaza. Passengers and visitors are required to regularly check their flight status before arriving at the airport. Airlines offer flight updates through the mobile app, text notifications and on their websites. Flight statutes can be checked on arrival and departure pages at flyokc.com.



