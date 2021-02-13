2 years Pulwama terrorist attack: The day India lost 40 CRPF men





Sunday marks two years since the Pulwama terrorist attack when 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after a suicide bomber struck a vehicle loaded with IEDs in the security convoy holding them. The 78-bus convoy carrying 2,500 CRPF personnel was moving from Jammu to Srinagar. The 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar drove an Eeco Maruti through one of the alleys on the highway around 3pm and hit the car loaded with explosives on a bus carrying CRPF troops. Within seconds of the collision, the bus turned into a shredded metal pile and 40 bodies were blown up. The day has been the bloodiest in the 30-year Valley Valley uprising. Provoking bitterness and anger at the same pulse, the attack prompted India to carry out attacks in Balakot, Pakistan 12 days after 14 February. The aim was to bomb the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeMs) camp in the dense forests of Balakot, after which India and Pakistan saw close monitoring of their airspace. At the same time, India brought thousands of troops to Kashmir and increased security in the Valley. The Pakistan-based Jaish terrorist group had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terrorist attack following repeated denials by Pakistan. The explosives used in the attack were discovered to be ammonium nitrate, nitroglycerin and RDX after a forensic investigation. The investigation also confirmed the identity of the suicide through DNA matching that of his father. Read | Farmers announce ‘Rocco Railway’ on February 18; candlelight processions for the brave Pulwama A spokesman for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the attack, said that by assembling the wreckage of the vehicle used by the suicide bomber in the Pulwama terrorist attack, investigators, with the support of forensic and automotive experts were able to identify the vehicle used for the explosion. A Maruti Eeco vehicle with Chassis number MA3ERLF1SOO183735 Motor G12BN164140 was sold to Mohammad Jaleel Ahmed Haqqani, a resident of Heaven Colony, Anantnag in 2011. He then exchanged hands seven times and finally reached Sajjad Bhat, son of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, resident of Bijbehara, Anantnag district, who had received the vehicle on 4 February. Sajjad was a Siraj-ul-Uloom student, Shopian, the spokesman said. In March 2020, the NIA had arrested a JeM terrorist clothing operative in the first major breakthrough in the Pulwama terrorist attack case. Last month, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu police on Wednesday discovered a 150-meter-long cross-border tunnel at the international border that intelligence agencies believe may have been used by Mohammad Umar Farooq, the grandson of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhars. , to enter India to execute the terrorist attack of 14 February 2019, Pulwama.

