Police and protesters face again

Democracy Monument wrapped in red banner calling for release of four movement leaders and end of S112

Riot police covered with red paint thrown by pro-democracy protesters stand guard during a demonstration near the Grand Palace on Saturday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Tensions were high Saturday night between police and pro-democracy activists following a peaceful protest earlier in the day at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok. The rally eventually broke up with activists vowing to gather again next Saturday.

Eyewitnesses reported that bottles were thrown and smoke filled the air, many of them from fireworks, as demonstrators moved on foot to the City Pillar Sanctuary around 7 p.m. Three people were reported injured, including a journalist who was reportedly hit by a smoke grenade. It was not clear who threw the shell.

Riot police formed a banner near Sanam Luang and two water trucks were also transferred to the area.

At 8 p.m., protesters – some of them holding their police-style riot shields – asked police to turn off the lights on their crowd-control vehicles, but their request was not granted. The guards moved to the front line and clashed with police, who later asked them to negotiate.

Finally, the police agreed to turn down the lights and allow a small ceremony to be held.

Attapol “Kru Yai” Buapat, another leading protester from Khon Kaen province, represented the demonstrators to pay homage inside the shrine. He appeared a few minutes later.

“I paid tribute to the shrine, praying that it would protect Ratsadon [citizens] in the fight for the right that should have been theirs. “We will be back on February 20 to demand the release of our friends,” he said. (Story goes on below)

A woman strikes at a pan to exterminate resentment with the use of royal law for defamation.

The rally that started around 3pm at the Democracy Monument was organized to demand the abolition of the royal law of defamation and the release from custody of the four main members of the movement.

The protest “Counting one to a million … Return of Power to the People” attracted several hundred people.

Panupong activist “Mike” Jadnok, a key member of the Ratsadon group, vowed not to back down if there was any attempt to disrupt the rally.

“Now is not the time to be afraid, to withdraw. “We will fight only today – there will be no order for me to withdraw,” he said.

“Whoever wants to be on the front line, let him be prepared. If something happens, let state officials start first so that we do not lose our legitimacy in our struggle for democracy.

Paul Col Thotsaphol Ampaipipatkul, chief of police station Samran Rat, used loudspeakers to ask demonstrators to stop the rally as it was in violation of the emergency decree and the disease control law.

His announcement was met with boos and pots and pans being beaten by protesters, a tactic borrowed from anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar who believe it helps ward off evil spirits.

At the foot of the monument, demonstrators placed drawings of Arnon Nampa, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Somyot Prueksakasemsuk and Patiwat “Mor Lam Bank” Saraiyaem.

The fourth was released on bail during a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 9 after prosecutors formally charged him with mastermind charges and other lesser charges. The court cited as a reason the aggravated conviction of the accused and the tendency of the accused to repeat the offenses.

Their supporters argued that the court’s reasoning contradicted the principle of “presumed innocent” and assumed that all four are guilty as charged even before the trial begins, which may pass months later.

Surrounded by hundreds of police, including a bomb squad, demonstrators on Saturday afternoon removed hundreds of pots of plants placed there last week by the City Hall, ostensibly to prevent people from gathering there.

Some of the pots were then used to form the number “112”, along with coconut husks from several provinces.

For the progressive movement, coconut husks symbolize a lack of perspective among conservatives, who feel satisfied with the status quo, despite progressive values ​​and developments in other parts of the world.

Derived from a Thai saying about a frog that has lived under a coconut shell for so long that he thinks it is perfectly fine and comfortable and does not want it ever removed, simply because he is not aware of what is going on out of its shell.

The main activity was a 30mx30m red banner on which participants were asked to write their thoughts on the government and the country.

The banner was then raised and wrapped around the monument.

Most of the messages on the banner dealt with problems that included Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the request for their friends to be released, and the economic hardship they were facing after the Covid pandemic.

A demonstrator wraps a 30x30m banner containing text messages to the government about the Democracy Monument on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)