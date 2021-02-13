200 years after Napoleon’s defeat, Russia and France bury their dead





The remains of French and Russian soldiers who died during Napoleon’s catastrophic withdrawal from Moscow in 1812 were buried on Saturday in a rare moment of unity between the two countries. Officials and descendants of 19th-century Russian and French military leaders gathered for a wind ceremony in the western city of Vyazma to rebury the remains of 126 people killed in one of the bloodiest battles of Napoleon’s Russian campaign. Snow fell and a military band played in temperatures minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) while the uniformed bearers of the party carried eight flag tapes to a cemetery in Vyazma, a city more than 120 miles west of Moscow. Cassettes containing the remains of 120 soldiers, three women and three teenagers were later placed on the snow-covered ground to the sound of a gun salute. The ground was frozen and the coffins were left on the ground covered by a white canvas. “As generations pass, death and time all reconcile,” said at the ceremony Julia Khitrovo, a descendant of Russian field marshal Mikhail Kutuzov considered a national hero for repelling Napoleon. Prince Joachim Murat, a descendant of one of Napoleon’s most famous marshals, was also present along with dozens of reactors in uniform of the period. The intervention came as France marks the bicentennial of the military leader’s death this year. The remains were discovered in a mass grave by French and Russian archaeologists in 2019. The excavation was led by Pierre Malinowski, the Kremlin-linked head of the Foundation for the Development of Russian-French Historical Initiatives. The three women are believed to be the so-called “vivandieres”, who provided first aid and held canteens in the French army, while the three teenagers are believed to have been drummers. All are thought to have fallen during the Battle of Vyazma on November 3, 1812 at the beginning of the withdrawal of the French army from Moscow and before the terrible crossing of the Berezina River. The ceremony marked a rare moment of unity between Russia and Europe at a time of heightened tensions over a host of issues, including the Kremlin’s growing crackdown on the opposition. Sign of Reconciliation “The direct descendants of the main players in the conflict are meeting here together in a sign of reconciliation to commemorate the Russian and French soldiers their ancestors commanded more than 200 years ago,” Malinowski told AFP before the reburial. The site was first discovered during construction work and was initially believed to be one of many World War II mass graves located in western Russia. But the study by the Russian Academy of Sciences later showed that the bones belonged to victims of the Napoleonic campaign, most of them in their 30s at the time of their deaths, said anthropologist Tatyana Shvedchikova. Alexander Khokhlov, head of the archeological expedition, said the discovery of the metal uniform buttons helped determine that some of the victims were serving in the French Army’s 30th and 55th Infantry Regiments and the 24th Light Infantry Regiment. This article was written by Marina Lapenkova from France Agency Agency and was legally licensed through Immersion in industry publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to [email protected] Show full article

