Guardian

Wilson for the Raiders? Watson for airplanes? NFL quarterback trade opportunities

The coming months could include a host of trades for some of the biggest names in pro football. Here is a summary of some of the most intriguing deals Deshaun Watson and Sam Darnold both could be on the move this off-season. Photos: Steven Ryan / Getty Images Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles Age: 28. Career interruptions: 113. Career eavesdropping: 50. Passerby rating: 89.2 Why eagles could trade him: Wentz was the NFL’s worst quarterback in 2020 in a host of categories. He led the championship in eavesdropping (15) and sacks (50) despite playing only 12 games, while finishing 33rd in yards for effort (6.0) and 34th in both passer-by ratings (72.8) and percentage of completion (57.4%). Why the Eagles could keep him: He was the most valuable player to escape during the 2017 season until he fell with a knee injury at the end of the season in a December game against the Rams. That was not long ago. Philadelphia believed in enough to sign him with a four-year extension, $ 128 million in July 2019. Even if they trade Wentz before his bonus is activated on March 19, the Eagles would receive a 33.8 million damaged kick. dollars. Possible destinations: It seems to be a two-horse race between the Colts and the Bears. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich was the Eagles ‘attacking coordinator during the Wentzs’ best season and needs a defender after Philip Rivers retired. Chicago are also in the QB market after making the playoffs despite a weakness in position. Trade opportunity: 9/10. Both Wentz and the Eagles have given every indication that they are ready to part. The Colts seem to be the leaders of the club, but they are less inclined to pay more than the Bears. Sam Darnold, New York Jets Age: 23. Career interruptions: 45. Career eavesdropping: 39. Passerby rating: 78.6 Why planes could trade him: Darnold was selected with No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft as a quarterback he was going to turn about exclusivity and he has not turned about exclusivity. There are few signs that he is improving (he finished 33rd out of 33 qualified league quarterbacks in the ESPNs QBR rankings for the 2020 season) but he has enough talent that a center-back in need can snatch him. The planes also have the general choice No. 2 in this draft of the years, so they can quickly find a replacement. Why planes could carry him: Darnold is still only 23 years younger than the number one No. 1 in recent years, Joe Burrow, and clearly has the talent to be a good quarterback. It’s also tough to blame Darnold for the plane failures since when he arrived he was given some guns at the receiver and his offensive line often appeared to consist of McHe Becton and some guys (now fired) Adam Gase met once in a bar. Sure, the planes could replace Darnold with Justin Fields or Zach Wilson in the draft, but are they guaranteed to be the best? Possible destinations: The Colts, Bears, Saints and Washington have all been linked to Darnold and the Aircraft have received calls from interested teams in a trade. An intriguing opportunity is the 49th, who could move from Jimmy Garoppolo, paving the way for Darnold to return to his native California. Trade opportunity: 6/10. There is definitely a market for Darnold out there, and the planes have praised him by stopping by saying he will be their starter in 2021. It could come if a team offers a first-round pick for him. If so, the jets will have three first-round picks this year and two in 2022 solid foundations to rebuild around a new quarterback. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson is unhappy with his attacking line but is unlikely to leave Seattle. Photos: Elaine Thompson / AP Age: 32. Career Interventions: 267. Career Eavesdropping: 81. Passport Rating: 101.7 Why Seahawks Can Trade It: Seahawks management reportedly unhappy with what Wilson told them any reporter who wants to hear that he is unhappy with the number of hits he has scored over the years behind the teams constantly questionable offensive line. He also told Dan Patrick that he was not sure if he was available for a trade or not, hardly what you expect to hear from a franchise quarterback. Why the Seahawks could keep it up: Wilson is an extremely famous hall of fame for the future, whose favorite pastime is helping children out of poverty. Possible destinations: The Wilsons service betting favorite is particularly tasty: the Seahawks former NFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Having one of the league center-backs lead the team would be a big draw when fans are finally admitted to the new Raiders stadium, and there have been rumors that Derek Carr is leaving. The Cowboys, who have not yet decided on the future of the Dak Prescotts, are another option. Trade opportunity: 2/10. Wilson is an extremely famous celebrity hall in the famous future, whose favorite pastime is helping children out of poverty. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49 years old Age: 29. Career interruptions: 51. Career eavesdropping: 26. Career pass rating: 98.9 Why the 49ers could trade him: The 49s, mainly due to a list of injuries War and Peace in 2020, have election No 12 in this draft years. While Garoppolo is a strong center-back, he’s more in the category of wont games that he will lose than someone whose genius will lead the Niners to the Super Bowl. He should earn $ 26.6 million in 2021: would it be better for San Francisco to trade him, drafting a cheaper new quarterback and riding into the Super Bowl with their excellent supporting cast? Why the 49ers could keep it: Garoppolo is often despised because he was paid millions of dollars to hand the ball over to running Niners. But a year ago, he was a quarter away from outplaying Patrick Mahomes to collect San Francisco a Super Bowl, and beyond Trevor Lawrence there are no safe things between center-backs in this draft class years. Possible destinations: The most interesting option is to return to the New England Patriots. After Cam Newton and Tom Brady, the Pats would be able to continue running the very nice center-backs and Bill Belichick was a Garoppolo fan during his time as a Bradys supporter. Newton failed to convince him that he is a long-term option for the Patriots last season, so Belichick could return to a well-known amount at Garoppolo. Trade opportunity: 4/10. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have both said they expect Garoppolo to be the starting quarterback in 2021. They also had the opportunity to get involved in the pursuit of Matthew Stafford but were content for the Rams to do a trade with the Lions. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans Age: 25. Career Interruptions: 104. Career Eavesdropping: 36. Career Passer Rating: 104.5 Why Texans Can Trade It: For some reason, Watson wants a franchise with a history of star trading for a charity, making nepotistic hiring decisions, angering its players and failing to listen to the most talented center-back in team history. This means that the face of the franchise is very unhappy, which may make the team even more dysfunctional than it already is for years to come. Watson is a ridiculously talented quarterback who can throw every throw in the book and play stunning games with his feet. There are teams that would be happy to part with a fat election package for him, allowing Houston to start again after the disastrous era of Bill OBrien and rebuild towards competence. Why Texans Can Keep It: Watson may be unhappy, but Texans have it under contract and are not required to trade it. And why would they do that? Hes, the best player in team history and the teams they can get in return are exactly those prospects. Once the poison of recent months fades a little, Watson may decide he can move forward in a city where he is a hero. After all, doesn’t he like Houston having lost its biggest stars? Or not Possible Destinations: The Dolphins and Jets are the two teams that come most. Both have first capital, the lid room to accommodate the Watsons salary and new quarterbacks who can head to Houston as part of the trade or trade themselves in order to get more choices to be sent to the Texans. . Watson is reported to be open to both teams, the Dolphins have a good new core and an excellent coach at Brian Flores, while New York is the largest (and most corrosive) market in American sports. Of course, Watson has power in this move as well, a trade clause in his contract, which means he can veto any deal if he does not like the look of the team that is going. Trade opportunity: 6/10. Hard to call. Watson wants to play, but the Texans are said to be telling interested teams that they will not exchange their center-back. Of course, they would say that if they want to get a higher possible price for someone who could still be one of the best players in the league in the next 15 years. So much depends on how much the other teams are willing to pay and how well the Texans can calm Watson down. Houston does not seem to be doing very well with the latter, firing the well-known rear room staff and hiring a new coach, David Culley, who has not changed Watsons mind for his future with the team.