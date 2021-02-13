Strong earthquake hits Japan – The New York Times





TOKYO A major earthquake shook a large area across eastern Japan late Saturday night, with its epicenter off the coast of Fukushima, near where three nuclear reactors melted after an earthquake and tsunami nearly 10 years ago. The Japanese Weather Service reported aftershocks of magnitude 7.1 but said there was no risk of a tsunami.

Coming just a month before the 10th anniversary of what is known as the Great Japan Earthquake, the quake shook the largest area of ​​Tokyo for about 30 seconds starting at 11:08 pm and was felt strongly in Fukushima and Sendai.

No serious damage was reported immediately, but authorities warned residents to prepare for the aftershocks in the following days. The quake struck while Tokyo and nine other major prefectures were in a state of emergency to contain the coronavirus. Residents are encouraged to work from home and avoid going out at night, while restaurants and bars close at 8am every night. Japan is also preparing to host the Summer Olympics, postponed for a year from 2020. The Games are scheduled to open on July 23rd. Authorities mobilize in response.

The prime minister immediately set up a crisis management office and Tokyo Electric Power Company, or Tepco, which operates nuclear power plants, said it was checking its monitoring posts in Fukushima to ensure there was no radiation leakage.

Shortly after midnight, public broadcaster NHK reported that Tepco had not discovered any major anomalies at any of the Dai-ichi reactors where the mergers occurred in 2011 or at the Dai-ni plant a few miles away in Fukushima. There was no immediate information regarding the hundreds of tanks filled with contaminated water deposited in the Dai-ichi site. According to the NHK, the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant on the west coast had not been damaged. According to Katsunobu Kato, chief secretary of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet, some 950,000 households were left without power in all affected areas. Several bullet train lines have been suspended. What hours and days ahead can hold.

Speaking at NHK, Takashi Furumura, a professor at the Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo, warned that an earthquake of this magnitude could be followed within two or three days by another of a similar magnitude. He said the epicenter of the quake on Saturday night was off the coast of Fukushima, likely about 37 miles below sea level. In Minami Soma, one of the villages of Fukushima was evacuated after the nuclear disaster in 2011, the NHK reported that major horizontal tremors lasted for about 30 seconds on Saturday.

Yu Miri, author of Tokyo Ueno Station, winner of the National Book Award for Translated Literature, posted photos on Twitter showing the bookshelves in her nearby collapsed house and the floors strewn with books. NHK reported that eight people were injured in the Fukushima region. Japan has endured a history of earthquakes. Nearly a dozen powerful earthquakes have struck Japan in the past decade, some of them causing tsunamis and landslides that have shaken parts of the country and destroyed countless buildings. In 2016, more than 40 people died after two earthquakes shook the southern island of Kyushu. The largest of the two recorded a magnitude of 7.0, close to the intensity of the earthquake felt on Saturday, and some died in fires and landslides in the mountainous region. In 2018, dozens died and millions lost power in their homes after a powerful earthquake on the northern island of Hokkaido caused a landslide. The quake that summer came just days after the largest typhoon recorded in 25 years hit Japan. Makiko Inoue, Hisako Ueno, Hikari Hida and Elian Peltier contributed to the report.







