Mumbai: Controversy over naming Kala Ghoda intersection after former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres | Mumbai News





MUMBAI: Despite opposition from some corporations, BMC has named a crossroads at Kala Ghoda after former Israeli Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shimon Peres. This is the first time a prominent crossroads in Mumbai has been named after a foreign personality. The naming of the drowning after Peres has led to a new controversy with the SP and Congress opposing the naming.

BMC recently placed a signpost on the street at the intersection it read, Shimon Peres Chowk at Ghoda Castle. The Samajwadi party and Congress had opposed the proposal when it was discussed in 2018 saying that Peres had been a friend of India, he had no specific connection with Mumbai or Maharashtra.

According to a BMC official, the BJP had backed the plan to name the bastard between VB Gandhi Marg and Saibaba Marg at Kala Ghoda after Peres, who twice served as Israel’s prime minister and later as the country’s ninth president. He died at the age of 93 in 2016.

Officials said the chowk was quietly named a few months ago amid a pandemic and restrictions blocking Covid-19.

According to BMC rules, only one local associate can formally suggest a title for a road or intersection. But in this case, local corporation Sujata Sanap, from Shiv Sena, did not move any claim.

We did not move any proposal. She was ousted by then-municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi using his special powers, Sanap said.

The Samajwadi MLA party and corporation Rais Shaikh have written to Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to lead the BMC to remove newly installed road signs. This chowk appointment was made contrary to all norms and without following the prescribed protocol. This proposal was discussed at the meeting of leaders of civic groups in 2018 and was not approved. It was then discussed in the ward committee and also opposed there. Despite that, BMC has named the guy after Shimon Peres, which is illegal, Shaikh said.

Peres has no contribution in Mumbai, Maharashtra or even India on this issue. So giving his name to this chowk is not correct. We will strongly protest against this designation. I urge you to remove this road sign and remove the driver name after Shimon Peres, Shaikh said.

Chowk currently has no name. It would have been the first crossroads in the city to be named after a foreign leader. The Knesset Eliyahoo Synagogue is located in VB Gandhi Marg. Founded in 1884, it is the second oldest Sephardic synagogue in Mumbais. Earlier, a large Baghdad Jewish community lived in the area.

BJP corporation Makarand Narwekar had submitted one and it was rejected, the official said. Later, the then Municipal Commissioner submitted a proposal and he came up for discussion before the leaders of the various party groups in the BMC, the official said.

