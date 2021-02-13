Marathon ED Raid, Malicious Leaks and Sarkari Smear Independent Media Campaign

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raid on NewsClick.in began on the morning of February 9 and four days later is still ongoing with its editor-in-chief Prabir Prakayastha and his partner Githa Hariharan, aged 73 and 67 respectively, still closed. in their home and kept virtually without communication for more than 96 hours

Prabir Purakayastha, is a renowned scientist, known for his integrity and courage. Anyone who knows him would have heard him speak with pride: I was once a guest of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Gyan Prakashs Emergency Chronicles has a detailed accountfrom the time Purakayastha was mistaken as president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union and was abducted by Indira Gandhi police.

Githa Hariharan is the winner of the Commonwealth Writers Award for Best First Book in 1993 for her critically acclaimed collection of short stories, A thousand faces of the night.

Both Prabir and Githa have spent their days and nights under day-to-day surveillance, threats and strict isolation since 9 February.

As I write this, two elderly people are being held hostage in their apartment without them having access to any communication equipment. As benefactors, many of us are unable to obtain any information about their well-being. We know Prabir and Geetha are brave people and they have done a lot of battles in their lives. Courage and truth are the best defense of warriors. They have both of these weapons in their hands and will surely win this battle. However, it is important that the general public learn what is going on.

ED misinformation

NewsClicks’ editorial statement on February 10 extended the organization’s full cooperation with ED. statement tha, NewsClickhas partnered with officials and will continue to do so. If ED and the government are honest and follow the course of the law, no wrongdoing will be found and this unfortunate event will be closed. Newsclick has nothing to hide.

Giving up his belief in the legal system, NewsClick said, Truth will prevail. However, a pro-deployment website, OpIndia, along with several other web portals and corporate-backed newspapers, known for their pro-BJP stance, are circulating toxic stories about the ongoing attack on NewsClick in the hope of the money laundering organization even earlier ED completed the collection of documents during its raid.

When the search is still ongoing, and no official statement has been issued by the ED, these websites refer to the ‘ED findings’. Clearly, ED officials have found time during the raid to switch to anonymous and malicious streams in the right-wing media. The purpose of the raid is to try to damage the credibility of NewsClick, which it has earned through decades of honest journalism. This carefully calibrated feed of distorted information posing as a slander campaign is why this raid started in the first place. Since all of these leaks are unpaid, ED officials responsible for them can evade liability while damaging the reputation of an independent media organization.

Why click on NewsClick?

Since launching operations in 2009 NewsClick has been at the forefront covering people’s movements. Some to count: Newsclicks reports on the movement of farmers in Rajasthan in 2017, Kisan Long March from Nasik to Mumbai in 2018 recording how Farmers show that resistance is possible. He provided space for detailed accounts to expose link between the Narendra Modi government led by BJP and the well-known capitalists. A series of stories were made in the Rafale deal, raising difficult questions. It chronicles every single blow dealt by the state to a diverse section of people including the working class, students, marginalized sections, attacks on dissent voices, attacks on democracy and secularism, and so on.

In connection with the current farmer movement, as efforts are made to project the movement as the product of only one or two states, namely Punjab and Haryana, a string of NewsClick reporters have shattered the myth with the story from across India of how the movement has left no corner of India untouched. In addition, she not only opposed labeling the farmers’ movement as’ Khalistanis’ and Naxal, but also focused her reporting on the essential demands of the movements, which continued to disappear between the right-wing strategy of digression from the main issue. NewsClicks The open nature of journalism, its candid massive voice documentation and basic reports on the constant movement of farmers were naturally disappointing for the establishment.

Reporting the stories of people with the aim of recording mass movements, large-scale oppression of the working class and marginalized parts, Newsclick expanded its reach to serious and critical journalism with extensive ground coverage for more than a decade. Compared to compromised media houses, NewsClick has built its credibility by recording unheard voices. In the age of fake news, in the world of theater Godi-media, NewsClick and other alternative news portals are known for their determined commitment to journalism.

State crackdown on independent journalism

The ED raid on NewsClick is one of several cases in the recent past where independent media organizations have been attacked. Journalists critical of the government are facing accusations of uprising. Independent news portals are being persecuted. Only recently, an FIR was raised against Wires founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan and reporter Ismat Ara about a tweet on the death of a farmer during the kisan tractor parade on January 26th. Many other journalists were put on the line of attack with FIR slaps. Mandeep Punia i Caravan the magazine wasarrested alleging assault on police officers and obstructing them. Earlier, Prashant Kanojiya, another journalist, spent two months in jail for a tweet before taking the condition. Malayalam journalist Siddique Kappan was arrested under the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act while traveling to UP to cover the rape and murder of Hathra. He has been in jail for four months. In 2017, renowned editor Gauri Lankesh was assassinated who brought home the growing intolerance of dissent that has taken root in ‘New India’.

While a range of journalists and editors known for asking tough questions to the ruling regime have been targeted openly or covertly, journalists and government allied media outlets enjoy impunity even when faced with serious crime charges. . So far he has not heard of any of these media organizations being subjected to raids by central agencies like ED. Or for motivated leaks in connection with an ongoing investigation.

On Friday, the NewsClick editorial team released a declaration who noted the way in which ED officials had sought the help of a section of the media to malign the website:

However, we are concerned about reporting in various media outlets based on information allegedly provided by senior Enforcement Directorate officials. The selective leak of deceptive facts is nothing but a malicious attempt to spread the image of Newsclick and discredit our journalism. It also constitutes a violation of the sanctity of the legal and investigative process.

National and International Solidarity for NewsClick

As a humiliation campaign is underway against NewsClick, declarations of solidarity are also pouring in from around the world. A number of unions, journalists, individuals and political equality groups have condemned the politically motivated attack on the news portal. Among those who have issued statements isBritains National Union of Journalists.

The attack on NewClick cannot be seen in isolation. Rather, it is a bigger question that should be our collective concern. If investigators can carry out an indefinite raid on an editors’ mansion, holding two elderly prisoners for days without explaining what they are looking for, this sets a dangerous precedent.

Should other news organizations allow the official money laundering charge to dominate their headlines? Or should they ask why a news portal is being attacked so resolutely when it has been covering the historic farmer movement in India?

All journalists, editors and owners who value media freedom have a responsibility to ensure that this kind of obligation is resisted and that the new norm on how the government handles independent journalism is not allowed to become the norm. It’s time to consolidate; for, only the force of our solidarity can face this abuse of power.

Satarupa Chakraborty, is a researcher at Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research