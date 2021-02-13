BBC chief returns to China to ban World News service | Media





The head of the BBC has criticized China for blocking its news coverage after the World News service broadcasters were banned in China and Hong Kong. The CEO, Tim Davie, said the BBC should be able to do its reporting without fear and favor and that media freedom matters. IN a statement posted on Twitter, Davie warned of significant and growing global threats to free media, adding that some countries were trying to increase their control of information. It is a deep concern when our journalists are limited and their work is limited. Importantly, in these difficult times when misinformation is rampant, we have seen growing audiences for credible news sources, including hundreds of millions coming to the BBC. Now, more than ever, it is important that we speak out to protect free and fair journalism, he added. The statement came in response to growing tensions between the UK and China over media freedom. At midnight Beijing time on Friday, China announced a ban on BBC World News broadcasts for serious content violations, accusing the service of violating the claims as genuine and impartial. The National Broadcasting Administration (NRTA) also said the broadcaster had undermined China’s national interests and ethnic solidarity. In Hong Kong, public broadcaster RTHK will also stop broadcasting the BBC World Service to listeners, reports suggest. The ban appears to mark a full response to the decision to revoke Chinas state broadcaster license on Thursday. Ofcom decided to revoke the broadcasting license of China Global Television Network, deciding that the broadcaster would be permanently controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and thus violate UK broadcasting laws. Earlier in the week, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also criticized China’s decision to ban BBC World News, calling it an unacceptable restriction on media freedom. China has some of the heaviest restrictions on media and internet freedoms across the globe, and this latest step will only damage China’s reputation in the eyes of the world, he said in a tweet on Thursday. The European Union has also joined a chorus of critics of the move, calling on China to reverse the decision. This is not the first time China has been critical of BBC coverage, having previously attacked broadcasters reporting on the coronavirus pandemic and human rights abuses against the Uighur minority in Xinjiang.







