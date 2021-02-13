For the illegal detention of activist Nodeep Kaur, Notice from the High Court to Haryana





Nodeep Kaur has been in jail for more than a month. Chandigarh: Receiving complaints about the alleged illegal arrest of Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old Dalit worker and union activist, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued notice to the Haryana government. The court asked Haryana to explain the complaint filed against Ms. Kaur who was arrested Jan. 12 when she joined a protest by workers in Kundli state and is alleged to have suffered sexual abuse while in custody. The court said it was receiving the anonymous complaints it received on February 6 and 8 regarding the “illegal detention” of Nodeep Kaur by Haryana Police. The activist, who has been in jail for more than a month, was granted bail in one of three cases filed against her Thursday, but was turned over to another last week by local courts in Haryana. The hearing in the third issue is expected on Monday. Ms Kaur’s arrest has been protested by political leaders in India and has also drawn international criticism with lawyer and author Meena Harris, granddaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, among public figures who have spoken out against her ban. Nodeep Kaur had worked for a firm in the Kundli Industrial Zone in Sonipat, Haryana, about 3km from the Delhi-Haryana border, where farmers have been protesting for more than two months. With a family history in activism – her parents are members of the Punjab farmers’ unions and her sister is a student activist at Delhi University – she joined “Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan” a union that worked to secure labor rights . Within four months, she was fired. On January 12, she was protesting in the Kundli industrial zone with 20 others demanding wages when they clashed with police. Nodeep Kaur was later arrested and charged with murder, extortion, theft, rioting, illegal assembly, extortion and criminal threats. Denying all charges, Nodeep Kaur’s sister Riveer Kaur has accused police of torturing her in custody and sexually assaulting her sister. “The government is afraid of the unity of the farm workers and that is why my sister is being targeted,” River Kaur told reporters. “She was beaten at the police station by male staff and even sexually assaulted. There are wounds in her private parts. There must be strict action,” she added. Police have denied all the allegations, calling them “fabricated”. “Activists’ attack on police resulted in injuries to seven staff members, including a female soldier,” Sonipat police said in a statement issued last week. “The sexual assault allegations appear to be a subsequent opinion and the police department clearly denies them. Also, Kaur was constantly in the presence of two female staff,” the statement added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos