For the illegal detention of activist Nodeep Kaur, Notice from the High Court to Haryana

Chandigarh:
Receiving complaints about the alleged illegal arrest of Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old Dalit worker and union activist, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued notice to the Haryana government.
The court asked Haryana to explain the complaint filed against Ms. Kaur who was arrested Jan. 12 when she joined a protest by workers in Kundli state and is alleged to have suffered sexual abuse while in custody.
The court said it was receiving the anonymous complaints it received on February 6 and 8 regarding the “illegal detention” of Nodeep Kaur by Haryana Police.
The activist, who has been in jail for more than a month, was granted bail in one of three cases filed against her Thursday, but was turned over to another last week by local courts in Haryana. The hearing in the third issue is expected on Monday.
Ms Kaur’s arrest has been protested by political leaders in India and has also drawn international criticism with lawyer and author Meena Harris, granddaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, among public figures who have spoken out against her ban.
Nodeep Kaur had worked for a firm in the Kundli Industrial Zone in Sonipat, Haryana, about 3km from the Delhi-Haryana border, where farmers have been protesting for more than two months.
With a family history in activism – her parents are members of the Punjab farmers’ unions and her sister is a student activist at Delhi University – she joined “Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan” a union that worked to secure labor rights .
Within four months, she was fired. On January 12, she was protesting in the Kundli industrial zone with 20 others demanding wages when they clashed with police.
Nodeep Kaur was later arrested and charged with murder, extortion, theft, rioting, illegal assembly, extortion and criminal threats.
Denying all charges, Nodeep Kaur’s sister Riveer Kaur has accused police of torturing her in custody and sexually assaulting her sister.
“The government is afraid of the unity of the farm workers and that is why my sister is being targeted,” River Kaur told reporters. “She was beaten at the police station by male staff and even sexually assaulted. There are wounds in her private parts. There must be strict action,” she added.
Police have denied all the allegations, calling them “fabricated”.
“Activists’ attack on police resulted in injuries to seven staff members, including a female soldier,” Sonipat police said in a statement issued last week. “The sexual assault allegations appear to be a subsequent opinion and the police department clearly denies them. Also, Kaur was constantly in the presence of two female staff,” the statement added.