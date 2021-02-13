International graduates who studied remotely can now emigrate to BC

Published on 13 February 2021 at 04:00 of EST

Updated February 13, 2021 at 9:07 a.m. EST

International graduates from BCnow only need to have completed at least 50 percent of their studies from within Canada to qualify for the international student immigration categories, British Columbia Nominee Provincial Program (BC PNP) announced on 2 February.

This means that graduates can complete up to half of their studies from their country of birth. Those who completed most of their studies in Canada and who stayed in their country long Pandemic and covid-19 may still be eligible to immigrate to the province.

Students who graduate before March 1, 2020 must have completed 50 percent or more of their studies on campus. However, those who graduated on or after March 1, 2020, must have completed 50 percent or more of their studies while residing in Canada, however studies do not need to be completed on campus.

To demonstrate that studies have been completed within Canada, candidates may use documents such as lease agreements, bank statements or utility bills.

This change in demand for online learning comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel restrictions have been imposed in Canada and abroad to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Students attending distance education programs remain unsuitable for nomination. These programs are completed almost exclusively online.

Find out if you are eligible for Canadian immigration

International students are exempt from travel restrictions

International students are among those exempt from Canadian travel restrictions, provided their designated teaching institution has received approval of its COVID-19 response plan from the government.

However, it is still difficult for many international students to travel for various reasons, such as airport closures.

Many educational institutions across Canada have chosen to hold their lectures online. For that reason, many students are choosing to attend their classes while staying in their home countries.

Students may be further discouraged from traveling to Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced stricter travel measures to control COVID-19. Travelers will be required to take a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon arrival and will need to stay in a government-approved hotel for at least three days while awaiting results. This can cost up to $ 2,000.

Requirements for international graduates

British Columbia remains committed to immigration. The provinces continue to hold regular BC PNP withdrawals, having recently invited 216 immigration candidates to apply for provincial nomination.

There are four ways candidates can become eligible to immigrate to BC as international graduates:

Electricity EntryB.C is compatible with the federal Express Entry system. This means that you must have a valid Express Entry profile to qualify through this stream, and you must be eligible for one of Canada’s top economy class immigration programs:Federal Skilled Workers Program (FSWP), Federal Business Skills Program (FSTP), and Canadian Experience Class (CONTROL)

If you are an international graduate and want to immigrate to BC through Express Entry BC Stream, you must have graduated from a qualified post-secondary institution in Canada and must have a job offer from a qualified employer. In addition, you must meet the minimum income requirements for the job offer.

For the Skills Immigration course, international graduates will also need to meet the same requirements above. In addition, they must have graduated in the last three years and must meet the language requirements for that profession. They need to show that they can support themselves and their family.

If you are an international post-graduate and wish to immigrate to BC through Immigrationstreamor in the Express Entry BC course, you must have obtained a Master’s degree or a PhD in a suitable field, such as engineering, health professions, physical sciences, among others. You aloneed toprovide proof that you want to live in BC forever. A job offer is not required for international postgraduates.

Find out if you are eligible for Canadian immigration

CIC News All rights reserved. Visit CanadaVisa.com to Discover Your Canadian Immigration Opportunities |