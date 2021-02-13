News from the world of education

Big winner

Professor Bishnu Pal, Academic Dean and Professor of Natural Sciences at Mahindra Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, has been awarded the SPIE Educator Maria J. Yzuel 2021 Award by the International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE). The award recognizes outstanding contributions to optical education from a teacher in the field. Professor Pal has been nominated for this award in recognition of four decades of sustained contributions to education, fieldwork, research, technical programs committees of global flag conferences, and editing of well-known publications in directional wave optics and photonics.

Skills development

Sandvik Mining & Rock Technology India, part of Sweden Multinational Sandvik AB, has partnered with TeamLease Skills University, Vadodara and DTET, Odisha, to launch a skills development initiative for final year ITI Barbil students in the Keonjhar district of Odisha . The project aims to provide a certification course along with six months of on-the-job training at client sites to make them self-sustaining and increase their chances of employment. Upon completion, trainees will be certified by the Government of Odisha, Sandvik and TeamLease.

Double submitted call

The BS Crescent Institute of Science and Technology Abdur Rahman held its 10th call on its campus recently. A total of 1865 degrees, including 31 Ph.D., 390 PG and 1444 UG received their degrees. The event was held according to safety protocol norms as described by the Government of Tamil Nadu due to the ongoing pandemic. Based on the restrictions, 71 students received their diplomas in person and 1794 students attended online meetings. The diplomas were handed over to the students by Dr. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Professor at the Institute, IIT Madras.

Sports Education Research Project

The Fine Vocational University (LPU) recently assembled a 9 July project from the prestigious European Commission to lead a consortium of 11 universities to research Sports Education in India, Sri Lanka and Indonesia under the Erasmus plus project. This initiative aims to build capacity in the field of sports, physiotherapy and physical education through community research and development. Out of 1005 applications that the project received from all over the world, LPU became the only university from India that was appointed the main coordinator.

Research the best technologies

Skill-Lync announced the launch of their live research program to help instill the need for practical research applicable to the latest technologies and to provide skill-based curricula for aspiring engineering students. For this initiative, Skill-Lync has partnered with various subject experts to provide guidance to students. The quarterly program aims to provide research assistance opportunities for Indian college students who do not have the opportunity to work in quality research under senior professors. For more details, visit: https://bit.ly/2Z9Nd2Y

New Age Banking Programs

Imarticus Learning has launched a high-level career impact program at New Age Bank in combination with a Leading University Degree in Business Management in Banking and Finance, which aims to provide students with the best experience of classroom learning. The total duration of this 100% online program is 24 months. During the first 11 months, both programs will run simultaneously. After 11 months, the student must complete the PGDBM in the remaining 13 months while employed in the New Age Banking sector. This program is ideal for graduate professionals with 1-3 years experience.

New global business school

BITS The plan launched the BITS School of Management (BITSoM), a global youth business school of a young age that will offer a futuristic curriculum in its two-year MBA degree program. It aims to redefine the paradigms of business education in India through relevant knowledge to support learning and leadership, relevant to the current business landscape.

Signed memorandum

The Institute for Management Studies, Noida, has launched a new Certified Management Accountant (US CMA) and Wiley Certified Business Analysis (WCBA) in collaboration with Wiley, the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) and Miles Education. IMS Noida has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Miles Education to offer courses, which can be completed simultaneously along with the university degree resulting in lucrative placement upon completion.

Increasing sports literacy

Model Sports Village, an initiative of IMT Ghaziabad & NGO Sports: A way of life, has successfully promoted sports literacy at a grassroots level and is currently training over 300 young people. India’s first Model Sports Village started in January 2020 with a specific objective to evolve sports culture and enhance sports education in the twin villages of Bahadarpur and KheriViran in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. In order to create awareness of the sport. KhelPraveshika, sports brochures and sports calendar were distributed. To motivate the children to do sports, a motivation letter was also distributed to the parents of the young children.

Promoting innovation

SVKM NMIMS Hyderabad signed a Memorandum of Understanding with T-Hub, an innovation broker and business incubator. The Memorandum of Understanding is in line with the NMIMS industry communication and partnership program with the aim of fostering innovation and leadership in the start-up ecosystem. The partnership will provide students with industry exposure on case studies, core projects, research, mentoring and the development of a better understanding of initial dynamics. Furthermore, T-Hub will provide assistance to industry in curriculum construction, particularly in promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and other allied areas.

Global Education Conference

The International Meeting on Education and Skills (TIESS) witnessed the completion of the 12th edition of the Global Education Leadership Conference, which was held virtually. The conference hosted over 36,000+ delegates from more than 90+ countries who came together for four days of engaging and provocative sessions and talks. Ministers, policymakers, education leaders, and industry experts from around the world shared their experience and knowledge along with suggestions for the way forward.

Young Asian Designer Award

Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) recently announced the winners of the AYDA (Asia Young Designer Award) 2020, India Edition, at a virtual conference. The fifth edition saw the participation of more than 2000 architecture, interior design students and young professionals all over India. Of the 22 candidates selected, four students emerged victorious. The Golden Winners will represent India in the grand final of the Nippon Paints Asia Young Designer Awards 2020, which will take place in June 2021. They will compete with finalists from 15 other Asian Countries.

Advanced Cell and Gene Therapies MSc

The University of Sheffield, UK is inviting applications for a one-year M.Sc course in Advanced Cell and Gene Therapies starting in September. Holders of a three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first class from a reputable university in B.Sc science or engineering and medical degrees can apply. An overall IELTS score of 7.0 is required with a minimum of 6.5 in each component, or equivalent. The fee will be 27,150 for international students. More details at https://bit.ly/3b2FAkG

MSc Autonomous and Intelligent Systems

The University of Sheffield, UK, is inviting applications for the M.Sc course in Autonomous and Intelligent Systems starting in September. Elders of a three- or four-year Bachelor degree with a minimum of 60% or first class from a reputable university in control engineering or a similar subject. An overall IELTS score of 6.5 is required with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent. The fee will be 24,950 for international students. Visit https://bit.ly/3rLlIZO for more.

University scholarships of the Faculty of Sciences

Scholarships between 3,000 and 5,000 for tuition fees are available to new international students joining a university degree in the Faculty of Science at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, in the 2021-2022 academic year. Scholarships will be awarded on a competitive basis to candidates who hold an admission offer and demonstrate excellent academic performance (current and / or previously acquired) and any relevant extra-curricular or professional experience. This is available for the following subjects: Chemistry, Computer and Information Science, Mathematics and Statistics, Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, Physics. Scholarships will be available to a young, international student who pays a fee, who holds an admission offer to enter either the first or second year, a full-time university degree in the Faculty of Science and has grades of excellent so far in their academic studies and self-funded. The deadline for application is July 31, 2021. More details at https: //bit.ly/3tSqRB9