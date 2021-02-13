The Australian Academy announces the 10 Nominees for the AACTA International Awards





The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) announced its nominees in the newly established film and television categories for its 10th AACTA International Awards. Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” tops the film nominations, earning six nods, including Best Picture, Best Director in a Movie, and Starring Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, and Swankie. The “Chicago Trial 7” continues with five nominations. The late Chadwick Boseman won two posthumous nominations for “Ma Rainey’s Black World” (for which Boseman co-star Viola Davis was also nominated) and “Da 5 Bloods”. For the past ten years, the AACTA International Awards have honored excellence in film, with awards in seven categories (best film, best director, best screenplay, best lead actor, best lead actor, best actor best secondary and best secondary actress). But in 2021, the Australian Academy expanded the awards to include four television awards (Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Series, and Best Actress in a Series). Nominated for the AACTA International Award for Best Drama Series are “The Crown”, “I May Destroy You”, “The Mandalorian”, “Mystery Road” and “The Queen’s Gambit”, with “After Life”, “The Great “,” Schitt’s Creek “,” Sex Education “and” What We Do in the Shadows “won high ratings in the category of comedy series. “2020 was an extraordinary year for the global display industry. “We’ve all experienced varying degrees of blockages, but one thing that united us all was the enjoyment and escape we got from film and television, and audiences swallowed content in staggering numbers,” AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella told the nominees. Shows like “Normal People”, “Wreath”, “Mandalorian”, “I Can Destroy You” and “Shit Stream” were seen all over the world and our productions like “The Road of Mystery” stood next to it. the good. “ He went on to point out some nominees: “Creators like Margot Robbie who produced the black comedy thriller,” The Promising Young Woman, “Tony McNamara, who created” The Great, “” Babyteeth, “Eliza Scanlen and Ben Mendelsohn,” Mrs. . America ‘s’ Cate Blanchett ‘and’ The Undoing ” Nicole Kidman also continued to show the abundant contribution Australians make to the international display industry. “ Usually held in Los Angeles, the 10th annual awards will be presented through a keynote address package, debuting on the AACTA YouTube channel on Saturday, March 6 AEDT / Friday, March 5 PST. “Although we can not hold an event in Los Angeles this year,” Trewhella added. “We thought it was very important to shine the best light on the global display industry, give our members a chance to say it too, and mark another great year of work.” Read the full list of nominees below: AACTA International Award for Best Film

“Father”

“Threatening”

“Birthplace

“Promising Young Woman”

“Chicago Trial 7” AACTA International Film Award for Best Director

Pete Docter – “Spirit”

Emerald Fennell – “The Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher – “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin – “Chicago Trial 7”

Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland” AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay

“Father”

“Lack”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Chicago Trial 7” AACTA International Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture

Riz Ahmed – “The Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman – “The End of Black and Ma Rainey”

Adarsh ​​Gourav – White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – “Father”

Gary Oldman – “Mank” AACTA International Award for Best Leading Actress in a Film

Viola Davis – “The Black End of Ma Rainey”

Vanessa Kirby – “Parts of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Eliza Scanlen – “Baby Teeth” AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Chicago Trial 7”

Chadwick Boseman – “Da 5 Bloods”

Ben Mendelsohn – “Baby Teeth”

Mark Rylance – “Chicago Trial 7”

David Strathairn – “Nomadland” AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Moviefilm Pasues”

Olivia Colman – “Ati”

Saoirse Ronan – “Amonit”

Amanda Seyfried – “Man”

Swankie – Nomadland AACTA International Award for Best Drama Series

“Kurora”

“I can destroy you”

“Mandaloriani”

“The Road of Mystery”

“The Queen Gambit” AACTA International Award for Best Comedy Series

“The Hereafter”

“Big”

Schitt stream

“Sex education”

“What do we do in the shadows” AACTA International Award for Best Actor in a Series

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”

Daniel Levy – “Schitt Stream”

Paul Mescal – “Normal People”

Aaron Pedersen – “The Road of Mystery” AACTA International Award for Best Actress in a Series

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”

Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt Stream”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”







