



High school students must maintain a social distance of two meters when returning to class, experts have advised the Scottish government. The measure is among the toughest restrictions recommended by the Scottish Government Advisory Group on pre-school education. As well as on school premises, it should also apply to school buses, the group said. Education Secretary John Swinney said the latest advice is an important scientific and clinical update. An up-to-date advisory note from the mitigation team to minimize coronavirus transmission during the return to personal learning phase states: continues to be in place for high school staff. # Physical distance requirements in primary schools remain unchanged: the two-meter distance between adults not from the same house must be maintained. There should also be a distance of two meters between adults and children of primary age when possible. In line with the reinforced tips for the physical distance of two meters in secondary schools, it will also be necessary to provide a distance of two meters in school transport for secondary schools, acknowledging that this may not be possible in the case of school taxis or airplanes. The group said appropriate support should be provided to schools to allow them to take the suggested steps given the local circumstances and practical constraints faced by different schools on issues such as the building model. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously said that students in elementary school 1-3 can return to classes from February 22, along with high school students who need school resources to complete homework course. However, she has claimed that a final decision will be made by the ministers on Tuesday and will depend on the spread of the virus. Scottish Conservative education spokeswoman Jamie Greene said: “Any proposal to speed up classroom returns is welcome, but safety guidance should also make sense, be proportionate and supported by government resources to help councils and schools decide practically measures in place. Indeed, universal social distancing will be very difficult for many to give advice, and SNP ministers will have known this for a long time. We need to see what measures they have taken to support schools to introduce social distancing, as this issue has been consistently marked for months.







