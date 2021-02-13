International students returning back to BC under the lenient restrictions of school districts

While the number of foreign students in BC has dropped dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, some school districts are doing better than others in attracting primary and secondary students.

Kamloops in the southern hinterland of the province, for example, has decreased by 36 per cent compared to Vernon, about 100 miles away, which lost almost 60 per cent of its foreign students in the current academic year.

Vancouver is only 29 percent, according to figures given to CBC News by 10 school districts

Stella She, an 18-year-old from Hsinchu, Taiwan, is one of nearly 12,000 young people from outside Canada enrolling in BC since September, half the number last year, according to provincial data.

After two months of distance learning online from the East Asian island state, She arrived in November tostudyClass 12 at South Kamloops School Secondary School which, like all other primary and secondary schools across the province, was approved by the federal government to reopen to international students in October.

She flew nearly 10,000 miles across the Pacific in order not to miss out on English language skills, enriching herself in a more open learning environment here and, ultimately, attending a Canadian university.

“There are more group conversations in Canada and we can communicate with classmates and discuss course concepts,” she said. “But in Taiwan, we usually just do it [studying] individually “.

Taiwan has largely caught new daily cases of COVID-19 in single digits since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, far from the hundreds of cases per day in BC since last fall.

She admits she made her decision with fear.

“I feel irritated and scared,” she said. “Before I left [onto] the plane, I [took] a look [at] news of COVID-19 in Canada people tested positively growing “.

Now she is living with Kamlopshomestay parent Shelly Mattis, who has housed students from Brazil, Germany and Switzerland over the past decade.

Mattis says she strictly followed the COVID-19 protocols when the Taiwanese student reunited with her two-person family, which includes the other girl who is studying in a 14-day government-mandated quarantine for a local university.

“She [went] straight to the room she [would] to stay inside, “Mattis said.” She was literally just using her toilet and her bedroom for two full weeks, and when I secured meals, I would leave everything outside her bedroom. “

Mattis says they no longer have masks inside the house as they did during quarantine because they have formed an essential family bubble after staying together for months.

Mattis says she regrets not being able to introduce her to dinner parties with her extended family in Kamloops due to the current provincial ban on social gatherings.

To compensate, she has tried to make the international student feel welcome by decorating her bedroom with all sorts of Canadian repairs things. And then there is Matt’s cat hug, Theo, a young companion she enjoys.

Stella She has enjoyed meeting Theo, the cat, at her home. (Presented by Shelly Mattis)

“During the holidays, we did our family traditional things like making gingerbread houses, which she had never done before,” Mattis said.

The host family and She also planto celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is the biggest holiday in Taiwan.

