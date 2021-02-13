Pete Hegseth reacts after Ilhan Omar is appointed Deputy Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee





Promotion of Rep. U.S. Ilhan Omars this week in a leading position on a U.S. House subcommittee drew a harsh response Friday night from “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Pete Hegseth. Hegseth, a native of Omars, Minnesota approved state, shared his views during an appearance on “Fox News Primetime” with host Mark Steyn. Omar, 38, now in her second term in Congress after being initially elected in 2018 and then re-elected last year, has been appointed vice chair of the subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committees on Africa and global human rights issues. human. The Democrat is a Somali national who immigrated to the US with her family as a teenager. Her office confirmed her new assignment earlier this week, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Supporting fundamental human rights around the world is an essential priority for me and the Fifth Circuit of Minnesota,” Omar said in a statement. according to the newspaper. “As someone who represents a large African diaspora community and is the first African-born immigrant to serve in Congress, I am particularly excited to play a leading role in overseeing our international assistance and foreign policy on the continent.” ILHAN OMAR CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTE Almost 80% of political payments to the husband consulting firm: files The news of Omar came just over a week after a U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, unveiled a bill to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs panel apparently in response to the GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia recently resigned from her committee duties on some comments from the past, Reported Hill. Hegseth, a former officer in the National Army Guard, called Omars’s new assignment “absurd,” given her past comments that have been critical of the U.S. government in which she serves. “The idea that Ilhan Omar is also in foreign affairs, the foreign relations committee, is absurd,” Hegseth said. “Now he occupies a deputy chairman of a subcommittee. This is the very large modern anti-American Democratic Party.” NANCY MACE FIRE Back to ILHAN OMAR AFTER CRITICAL TWEET Hegseth then cited some past controversy involving Omar, including her comment “Some people did something” about 9/11, other remarks about the “Black Hawk down” tragedy in Somalia involving members of the US service. and its “all about the Benjamites” they quote about Israel “We know who she is. Her view of foreign policy is, all American-funded American imperialism. It was the problem in the world,” Hegseth said. Steyn then remarked that it was surprising that Omar has advanced to Washington as a foreign-born lawmaker despite a history of “denigrating” the United States. Hegseth agreed. CLICK HERE TO GET THE NO FOX NEWS APPLICATION “Minnesota welcomed her, sheltered her, nurtured her, educated her, empowered her, raised her and then elected her,” Hegseth said, “and ultimately when you look at the United States, it sees a racist, oppressive or torturing country When she looks back at Somalia, happy.These are her words, not mine. “And unfortunately her district in Minnesota has sent more of its residents to fight ISIS, on their side, than any other district in America. So Sell got a bit of a terrorism problem in her backyard. “But she could not.” But you can fail in the United States House and get a vice president. “

