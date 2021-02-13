Griffith reports Facebook user to police | Additional news

A MAN posting a message on social media following the death of Andrea Bharatt has been reported to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Standards Office (TTPS) by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

Griffith said the laws of this country apply to social media.

In a Facebook post, Alan Brizan stated: After two weeks of continuous information on the disappearance of Andrea Bharatt only three facts have been confirmed. 1. Andrea Bharatt is dead. 2. Two suspects have died. 3. There are significant contradictions in the volume of information regarding the facts of this case. – Thank you Gary Griffith for your contribution to this issue.

However, Griffith posted two more versions of the post. They stated that they were told that two suspects detained by the police were brutally killed and that the TTPS up to the Police Commissioner are distorting ALL the facts of the case from day one.

In another post, two words were deleted.

The CoP then wrote: The right to freedom of speech must be balanced with responsibility.

He added: “Let me take this time to remind the public once again that the laws of Trinidad and Tobago apply on social media, and when someone leaks information to the public sphere, potentially slandering people, or making statements that suggest that they have inside knowledge about crimes, will be treated like any other incident of this kind.

He explained that on Tuesday evening he was tagged in a post and I responded by doing a report to the Bureau of Professional Standards.

Griffith added: As usual, social media activists who have an anti-TTPS agenda accused me of all sorts of things, to which Ill now respond. Despite what is being said, I was not policing Facebook. In fact, I was involved in other activities when I was invited to respond to a post, from the poster.

In the post, the individual made certain statements accusing the officers, including me. These were serious allegations that need to be investigated, as no one is above the law, including me. I immediately contacted the PSB, and given the nature of the issue involved, they act in a hurry. I was reminded that the poster edited his post, but the statement has already been made. This change is probably confusing some for my answer at the time, so I had to set the record by sharing the FACTS.

Social media nutrition

After Brizans posted on Facebook, Griffith told: You seem to have some vital information about police officers compromising the investigation. Seeing that you have made a public comment like this, then you should be more than willing to meet the PCA (Police Complaints Authority) and the police BHP to submit a report to deal with these elements.

In response, Brizan asked if a police suspect had fallen from a chair and died.

I hope you forgive my ignorance, but this is a public statement (that) brings confusion in the minds of the public. We all believe that justice means a day in court for all accused citizens or not. Assistance to the public interest would help, especially those terrified by the contradictory facts reported on the case so far.

The commissioner told him that he said the men had been brutally killed and added: Thank you for your ability to uncover what you know. TTPS PST will contact you. We welcome all citizens to help remove fraudulent elements from the Police Service. I’m sure you will not waste police time.

Brizan then said that he had just been contacted by officers who were on their way to his house so that I could be interviewed about the Andrea case. In my opinion, this is the quick reaction of the police.

He thanked Griffith and added that he was not joking.

Griffith later posted: You also alleged that the officers were distorting the facts. This is also a serious claim, but I am sure you will provide evidence to justify your charge when required.

The Express was told officers went to the Brizans’ home on Tuesday and interviewed him for three and a half hours. He is expected to be interviewed further.