Making sincere efforts for justice for all, says Karnataka CMYediyurappa- The New Indian Express





from PTI BENGALURU: Amid growing noise about reservations in government affairs and other sectors from various communities, Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said he has made a sincere effort towards justice for all. “As Prime Minister of the state, it is my responsibility to ensure justice for all. I am making a sincere effort for justice for all sections of society,” the Prime Minister told reporters at Mysuru Airport. Asked if there was pressure on him with the growing demand for booking, he said it gave him happiness when such challenges came his way as they strengthened him to face them. He said raising such demands was the right of the people. The Prime Minister’s statement came as viewers from various communities such as the Panchamasali Lingayat, Valmiki, Kuruba and Idiga communities intensified the demand for more bookings. The Panchamasali sect has sought category 2A status within the Other Backward Communities category, Kurubas status for Planned Tribe, and Idigas for Planned Caste status. The Valmiki community wanted their booking to increase from three percent to 7.5 percent. These agitations were led by community viewers posing a challenge to the Yediyurappa government. Kudalasangama Panchamasali Basava viewer Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami has made a march to Bengaluru to seek his bid to grant Category 2A 72 benefits to Lingayat community sub-sects, including Panchamasali. Swami Pranavananda, viewer of Sharana Basaveshwara Math in Haveri, said Idigas, who make up about 90 lakh people, should be categorized as Planned Cast. At a press conference in Haveri, he even threatened to stage protests if the demand to include all 26 Idigas sub-sects in the SC category was not met. Meanwhile, BJP vice president and son of Yediyurappa BY Vijayendra said he reminded those urging for reservation that his father is the only one who respects all communities and such important issues should not be discussed in the streets.

