News of the World sees Tom Hanks reunited with Paul Greengrass for a sensitive and handsome Westerner as Slalom explores an abusive relationship between a coach and the young skiing star. Reviews by Alistair Harkness

Saturday, 13 February 2021

Given the high-pressure intensity of their previous collaboration, the captivating drama Captain Phillips, one might expect a Western starring Tom Hanks and directed by Paul Greengrass to be a nerve-wracking affair. But World News (12) *** avoids the directors of Bourne Supremacy for signing an aesthetic oscillation in order to take a slow-noise approach to the genre, this is perhaps a little more reflective of the subdued energy of a post-war southern environment in which potential Confederate sympathizers are expended, if it is still dangerous, force.

Hanks plays Jefferson Kidd, a former Confederate Army Captain who now travels from town to town across Texas keeping up with the latest local news from across the country. The Western equivalent of the good German in a World War II film, he is a worthy boy, the war experience and post-war travels around the disgusting South from Reconstruction have exhausted him enough to see the nonsense in fighting a lost cause in defense of. Not that it refers too much to slavery (Greengrass is careful to keep the details of the Kidds beliefs buried under the vague but familiar background of a wanderer trying to escape a painful past).

That said, the plot starts in gear when Kidd comes to a lynching and finds a young white girl named Johanna (newcomer Helena Zengel) hiding on stage. She is in the process of being transported to relatives she does not know after she was liberated from the Kiowa tribe who slaughtered her family and abducted her as a baby. Of course, Kidd feels compelled to hand him over to her relatives, and what follows is very clearly an inverted spin of The Searchers, with Greengrass even paying direct homage to his final celebrity image. But while it is interesting to some extent to see a modern film with a more detailed understanding of Native American cultures immersed in that troubled John Ford / John Wayne collaboration, the power of Seekers as Martin Scorsese has often pointed out remains his status. as a portrait of America at worst.

In contrast News of the World bury this lead a little too efficiently. Still is still a beautifully made film with good performances and at least one scene that reconfirms how good Greengrass is in the action scene, but by keeping any racial violence off screen or pushed to the margins, his themes do not come down to power that they probably should.

Slalom (18) **** sees French director Charlne Favier make a successful debut with a timely and uncomfortable film about a 15-year-old female skier (Noe Abita) being successfully arranged by a predatory trainer (Jrmie Renier). Detailing the insidious ways in which the dynamics of the trainer / prodigy power can be abused, the film really comes down to how Favier puts us in its protagonists with great music space and a strong visual style that allows us to we understand confusion and horror. Lyz (Abita) is experiencing without utilizing her trauma for a free dramatic effect.

As ideal conditions to watch Nicolas Cage’s latest film Willys Wonderland (15) ** are not really possible at the moment that would be best rated as part of the drunken movie crowd at midnight, perhaps it is unfair to complain too much about a movie that highlights the b-movie battle of the latter days against a series of cartoon animatronic characters. But like many reversals of exploitation movies, this does not live up to the promise of his gonzo premise. Trapped in the middle of nowhere after his car is sabotaged, Cages named protagonist never agrees to spend the night cleaning the convicted theme park restaurant of the title in exchange for repairing his car, only to discover he was pulled there as a man sacrificing for a demonic mascot and his gang of psychotic robotic companions. Sounds fun, right? And it’s been for about 30 minutes, especially as it becomes clear that Cage who never says a dialogue line is conceived as something like a vintage video game hero (a scene featuring Cage stepping on the head of a robot gorilla against a urinary plays as a twisted homage to Donkey Kong). Sadly, the repetitive structure is quickly done by undoing the movies and is not as funny nor as creative as supporting the gaga.

Still more fun than that Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (15) *, a hilarious comedy vehicle about Kristen Wiig and her co-writer / co-star Bridesmaids Annie Mumolo. They play a middle-aged, cult-clad BFF pair who live together, work together, and spend every second waking up together. When they both lose their jobs, they take it as a sign that they should shake up their lives, so they decide to take a trip to a Florida resort, where they are embroiled in a diabolical plot by a Dr. Evil-style megalomaniac ( also Wiig) who wants to kill all the natives with a herd of genetically modified mosquitoes. As perhaps this description shows, the film that Wiig and Mumolo co-write has the feel of an improvised execution scheme, and the coincidence extends to the characters, with Jamie Dornan appearing as villains emasculated rox and a crab talking Morgan Freemond willingly chewing on a life that bears a strange resemblance to Morgan Freeman’s most famous roles. AVOID

World News is on Netflix; Slalom is available on request through Curzon Home Cinema; Willy Wonderland and Barb and Star Go on Vista Del Mar are available on request

