UAE Mars Mission: Success Hope Success Conquers World Media – News

The success of the Hope Probe (MOI) Mars Orbit Introduction has brought the UAE under the spotlight once again with #ArabsToMars leading trends: a whopping 2.7 billion commitments worldwide.

The historic mission marked the entry of the Arab world along with global weights into the space race and catapulted the UAE as the first Arab nation, and the fifth in the world, to reach the Red Planet.

Global news newspapers, including CNN, BBC, Euronews, France24, Reuters, AFP, AP, New York Times, The Guardian, Washington Post, The Observer and The Independent, followed the historic event closely.

The Mission Mars show also featured in scientific publications and websites including New Scientist, phys.org, and CNET.

Global State Coverage reflected the buzzing social media conversations that reached over 56,000 tweets and comments. The mission collected over 12,000 media reports, of which 75 percent comprised regional and global media and 25 percent was dominated by local media.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, thought: “The overwhelming media coverage of the Mars Hope Probe reflects the significance of the historic event for the world as a milestone in the inspiring history of the Emirates.”

He added: “The Hope Probe is a national achievement that brings pride to every Emirati and Arab and an inspiration to every individual in the world who believes in the role of science in creating a better future for humanity.”

Al Gergawi underlined: “The Journey of the Probe of Hope reflects the widest journey of the UAE. The challenges faced by the mission team in turning the probe from a dream into reality in six years reflect the challenges the UAE has faced in its journey as a nation that made the impossible possible.

Echoing similar sentiments, Saeed Al Eter, head of the UAE Government’s Media Office, said: “The information we have provided, in coordination with various local media agencies, reflects the vital role that the media plays. as a fundamental pillar that shares the history of the UAE with the World. “

The UAE Government Media Office provided the necessary logistical and informational support to journalists and content creators across the country. Welcoming international media coverage, Al Eter said: “Through reporting on the successful arrival of Hope Probe in Mars, the global media highlighted the UAE’s role in leading the space sector in the region and the role of the country’s new talent for it. made a giant step in the knowledge industry in the Arab world. “

He noted that the unprecedented media coverage of the UAE Mars Mission demonstrates the role of the UAE Government’s Media Office as the official media coordination unit that ensures the provision of accurate and accredited information about the country’s vital projects. .

Local, regional and global media conducted 430 media interviews with members and directors of the Emirates Mars Mission team.

The world’s leading experts and scientists followed the road demolition project, including American-Egyptian space scientist Farouk El-Baz, American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and renowned life coach Tony Robbins.

To provide accurate and up-to-date scientific information on the UAE Mars Mission, the UAE Government Media Office held four media roundtables: three before the probe arrived in orbit around the Red Planet and one after the event. successful. The media roundtables provided 160 journalists from 90 local, regional and global media with figures, updates and updated information on the progress of the Emirates Mars Mission.

On February 9, the UAE Government Media Office hosted an event in Burj Park in Dubai that followed the arrival of the Hope Probe live in the presence of 221 journalists from 131 media outlets. The Burj Khalifa radiated with lights and stunning displays that marked the various stages of the Hope Probe journey, leading to the historic announcement of its success in reaching the orbit of the Red Planet. The next day, the UAE Government Media Office held a press conference at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) to update reporters on the next stages of the scientific investigation mission.

Six regional and international webinars were held prior to the probe’s arrival in Mars to exchange knowledge between scientists and space experts.

Experts from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Jordan joined the discussions that shared the UAE experience throughout the Hope Probe voyage and the handling of new space technologies. Three international webinars were held with the US-UAE Business Council, the Emirates Association (UK) along with the Science Museum in London, and a webinar by the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Spatial Physics (LASP).



