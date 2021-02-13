Tibet was independent in fact and in law

Below is excerpts from the newly published book, Tibet Brief 20/20, written by Michael van Walt van Praag & Miek Boltjes.

The status of Tibet from 1912 to 1951, the year the PRC incorporated Tibet, should be determined solely on the basis of modern international law, which at this time had replaced the traditional legal orders of Central and East Asia. During these four decades, Tibet witnessed the creation of the Republic of China (ROC) and its loss and replacement by the PRC, the end of the British imperial presence on the Indian subcontinent, and the emergence of independent India.

There is a broad consensus that during this period Tibet was a de facto independent state and many authors considered Tibet to have been an independent state both in fact and in law. This chapter would be very short and straightforward if it were not for the fact that the ROC leadership made an aspirational claim on Tibet from the beginning and boldly included Tibet in its provisional constitution as well as in the decree abolishing the Qing emperors , both of which the PRC refers to today when it claims that Tibet was part of China in the years leading up to the military takeover of TBET by the PRC.

Therefore, below we not only apply modern international legal criteria to assess the status of Tibets during the period 1912-1951, we also examine the nature of the ROC’s claim against Tibet and its unsuccessful attempts to secure Tibets approval for joined the new Chinese republic.

Tibet’s international legal status in this period is of particular importance when assessing the PRC’s claim that it was exercising sovereign rights inherited from the ROC, when it sent its armies to Tibet in 1950-51, because international courts and tribunals assess historical claims of competition for have considered the period immediately preceding a territorial dispute or conflict as critical rather than ancient history.

In the previous chapter we described the various ways in which the Dalai Lama and his government asserted and communicated Tibetan independence: ending the ch-yn relationship with Emperor Qing and affirming the supreme authority of the Dalai Lama at a ceremony at Potala Palace (1909), in correspondence with foreign powers and by proclamation (1913). In this chapter we assess whether Tibet actually met the requirements of independent citizenship under modern international law.

The criteria for independent citizenship are set out in Article 1 of the Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States and are a reflection of customary international law in the period in question. These are:

(1) a permanent population;

(2) a defined territory;

(3) a government; AND

(4) the capacity to enter into relations with other states

Tibet met all the criteria for independent citizenship set out in Article 1 of the Montevideo Convention.

It is undisputed that throughout this period, 1912 to 1951, Tibet had a permanent population and a defined territory. The fact that the Sino-Tibetan border was contested and fought does not avoid this. The Tibetan government in Lhasa exercised territorial sovereignty over Tsang, Ngari (collectively described as -Tsang on many maps), and most of Kham. Amdo was led by a war commander, nominally as part of the Republic of China. Chinese and Tibetan armies fought over the Sino-Tibetan border east of Kham, and the border shifted back and forth between the Upper Yangtze / Di-chu River and the city of Kangding / Dartsedo. The existence of a government exercising effective centralized administrative and legislative authority is also not disputed. Tibet had its own Ganden Phodrang system of government, with the Dalai Lama as head of state, a national assembly (Tsongdu), a cabinet (Kashag), a substantial administrative apparatus, and a functioning legal and judicial system. The Tibetan government maintained law and order, collected taxes and service the corps, partly through monastic institutions, and regulated trade. Tibet had its own national army, its own currency, the postal service and stamps.

The existence of a government that exercises effective centralized administrative and legislative authority over territory and population is a key criterion of independent citizenship. Borders can be at odds, and states can be subject to external influence and pressure, but the independence of states in law is only in question when foreign control prevails. [the states] decision [] on a wide range of senior policy issues and by doing so systematically and on a permanent basis. Tibet was sensitive to British influence during this period, but was not under its control. There is no evidence of ROC control over Tibetan decision-making, nor that of any other state.

As for the final criterion of the Montevideo Convention, the ability to enter into relations with other states, this Tibet also met. The government in Lhasa developed bilateral relations independently with its neighbors Nepal, Bhutan and Sikkim, as well as with Britain, India and Mongolia. Nepal held a diplomatic mission in Lhasa, headed by Vakil (meaning ambassador), and Bhutan held its representative, known as Druk Lotsawa, there. Britain also held a mission in the Tibetan capital, the head of which dealt directly with the Tibetan government on a regular basis until 1947, when he was replaced by an official from the new Republic of India. The two officials that the Republic of China was allowed to post in Lhasa since 1933 in order to maintain communications with the Tibetan government were similarly treated by the latter as diplomatic representatives.

With the newly independent Mongols, Tibet concluded a Treaty of Friendship and Alliance in January 1913, in which the two states mutually recognized each other’s independence and the monarch and government of the others. This came as the two states asserted their independence to conform to the requirements of the modern world order of nation-states, and after Mongolia concluded a bilateral treaty with Russia by which the latter recognized Mongolia as an international legal personality.

That same year, in an effort to end the border war between Tibet and the Republic of China, trilateral negotiations took place in Delhi and Shimla, India, between the two sides and the United Kingdom, with the latter as chair and mediator. . The three states met on an equal footing, their delegations formally recognizing the credentials of others as the plenipotentiaries of their respective governments. The Sino-Tibetan border dispute was not resolved in talks so that no tripartite agreement will result from them. However, three bilateral agreements were concluded between Britain and Tibet, including one on trade and another on the Indo-Tibetan border.

The Shimla Conference and the resulting Anglo-Tibetan agreements were very significant. First, because the mutual formal acceptance of the full powers by the three delegations constituted a recognition by Britain and the Republic of China of the capacity to establish Tibetan independent treaties and its unimpeded international legal personality. As the British delegate pointed out to the powerful Chinese, at the beginning of the negotiations the status of Tibet was that of an independent nation that recognized no allegiance to China. This status could have changed if the parties had concluded an agreement to that effect. But that was not the case, leaving Tibet’s status unchanged. Second, the three Anglo-Tibetan agreements concluded at Shimla comprehensively regulated relations between Tibet and Britain, completely replacing previous British-linked Tibetan agreements with Qing. And finally, because the legal effect of the recognition of Tibet’s independence by the Britains, combined with the enjoyment of the benefits accrued from the agreements it made with Tibet, including the removal of territory in British India to what is today called Arunachal Pradesh, was to stop or exclude Britain from the subsequent challenge or questioning of Tibetan independence. This is a necessary consequence of the implementation of the international legal norm of estoppel.

The doctrine of estoppel also applies to India, because India similarly recognized the capacity to create treaties in Tibets and reaped continues to reap the benefits of the Anglo-Tibetan agreements, in particular the removal of territory from Tibet to British India. Shortly after India’s independence in 1947, the Government of India sent the following communication to the Tibetan Foreign Office in response to a note from the Tibetan government requesting the return of certain territories to Britain:

The Government of India would be happy to have an assurance that it is the intention of the Tibetan Government to continue the relationship on the existing basis until new agreements are reached on issues that either party may wish to take. This is the procedure adopted by all other countries with which India has inherited the treaty relations from His Majestic Government.

Thirteen years later, the Indian government reminded the PRC government that Tibet had the full capacity to make treaties in 1914 and that this was recognized not only by Britain but also by the Chinese government.

Despite the reluctance of some states to explicitly recognize Tibetan independence given their privileged relations with the Republic of China, especially during World War II, they largely dealt with Tibet as they would with other sovereign states. Tibet’s capacity to make treaties, as we have seen, was acknowledged, and Tibet’s neutrality during World War II was taken into account. The Republic of China, as well as its allies, the United States and Britain, pressured Tibet to allow military supplies to pass through the country to fight Japan, but Tibet refused and its neutrality was respected.

Tibet’s international relations were largely limited to engagements with neighboring states, in particular Britain, India, and Nepal, as well as Mongolia, Japan, and to a lesser extent the United States. Clearly, it was the Nepal treaty and diplomatic relations with Tibet that first benefited in 1949 as proof of its independent status when it applied for UN membership. Tibetan engagement with the international community was very limited, however, as its clerical-dominated government remained isolated. She did not become a member of the League of Nations or the United Nations. It was not a signatory to multilateral treaties and had no diplomatic missions abroad. Shortly before India’s independence, Tibet participated as an independent country in the Asian Relations Conference in Delhi, a major Asian international convention of decolonial solidarity, which paved the way for Asian cooperation and non-leadership movement. Tibetan officials traveled with Tibetan passports not only to India but also to Britain, France and the US

On the basis of the above evidence, we conclude that Tibet met the criteria of independent citizenship and should be considered to have been an independent state in fact and in law in this period.

