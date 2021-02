Ursula von der Leyen should resign, but she probably will not

However Von der Leyen is still in office. The main reason, so often in the EU is nationality. 20 years ago, the unfortunate Jacques Santer was from tiny Luxembourg and had little recourse against the big powerful member states. I remember sitting with him in an airport lounge at the height of the crisis, feeling bad enough for him as he complained about his inability to force the French commissioner who wanted a dentist to resign – because the French government would not never allowed it. Von der Leyen, however, is one of the most powerful countries in the EU. And she is a close ally of Angela Merkel. In forcing Santer to resign, MEPs with the power to oust the President played a crucial role. Last week Von der Leyen met with MPs to try and repel any similar moves. But still some remain convinced that she must go. German MP Nicolaus Fest says it is already clear that she is unable to lead the bloc through the pandemic and there is no option left for Von der Leyen other than to resign. But Merkel has gathered national governments and MEPs to support Von der Leyen. With a German election in the corner in September, and the opposition making hay, Merkel, who was a leading proponent of the European vaccine strategy – has much to lose from a resignation by the President. But by prioritizing unity, the EU faces real risks. There is no real culture of resignation in Brussels. As the official investigation into the Santer scandal over twenty years ago said, it’s becoming difficult to find someone who has even the slightest sense of responsibility. Sadly little has changed. That Von der Leyen has not even offered her resignation speaks volumes. Panjandrums are beyond rebuke. This time it looks like the EU will calculate the cost in the extra lives lost. The longer the VDL stays in office, the greater the risk that it will further undermine the EU vaccination strategy and tragically, the greater the risk of more deaths. Nigel Gardner is a former European Commission spokesman







