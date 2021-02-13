International
The administration of the second dose of vaccines begins
The number of people vaccinated in one day crossed 20,000 on Saturday, the first time since the start of COVID-19 inoculation in the state. A total of 20,032 people 12,284 health care workers, 3,351 front line personnel and 4,397 police personnel received the vaccines on a day when the administration of the second dose of vaccines was set up.
So far, 2,47,372 people have been vaccinated. The number of health workers who have received the vaccines so far has exceeded two lakh. A total of 2,10,430 health workers, 22,756 front line workers and 14,186 police personnel were vaccinated. Of the 12,284 immunized health care workers on Saturday, 11,130 received the first dose and 1,154 the second. The second dose is administered 28 days after the first. Therefore, the health staff who received the stroke on the day of departure on January 16 received the second dose.
However, only less than half of those who received the first dose on the day of release received the second dose. According to a daily report released by the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 3,126 health personnel received the vaccines on day one 3,027 received Covishield and 99 received Covaxin.
Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, in a communication with department officials, praised the vaccination performance and said it was improving every day, but while the start was slow at first, there was much to be achieved.
While many districts have come up with action plans, the concern is that some districts of health units such as Pudukottai, Aranthangi, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Ramanathapuram, among others, will still not gain momentum. Chennai could also do better in daily numbers, though in absolute total numbers it could also improve, as did Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi which have involved the private sector, he said.
Officials were asked to ensure that defense services remove the part. This included health care workers for the Army, Navy and Air Force. They also headed to eliminate duplicate entries without fail as this would improve performance, he said, adding that they had approximately 95,000 duplicate entries. He urged officials to allow eligible persons to agree to increase use of vaccine hearing facilities, increase recruitment of front-line workers and schedule vaccination of all health care workers and front-line and hold positive advocacy.
It is a national program and if the cases increase at any time, we will be blamed for not vaccinating our capacity, he added.
At Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Dean E. Theranirajan, along with the elderly doctors who took Covax on January 16, took the second dose. A total of 39 people received the second dose of the two vaccines in the hospital. The Secretary of Health visited the vaccination site at the hospital.
At Omandurar Government Medical College Hospital, Dean R. Jayanthi, who was among those vaccinated on the day of departure, received the second dose of Covishield, along with a number of doctors, nurses, technicians and other hospital staff. More than 2,000 healthcare workers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far in the hospital. No adverse reactions were reported after vaccination and no dietary restrictions were sought.
Arrangements were made separately for the first and second doses of vaccination on the college premises, a press release said.
