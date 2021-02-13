



British archaeologists believe they have pinpointed the origin of the 5,000-year-old Stonehenge prehistoric ruin. A team of scientists, led by Mike Parker Pearson of University College London, reported in the journal Antiquity on Friday they had discovered a stone circle in Wales’ Preseli Hills that they believe was dismantled and relocated 175 miles to Salisbury Plain and configured as Stonehenge. MYSTERIOUS MONOLITH P GENERAL Near the Turkish world heritage site The “Waun Mawn” site – previously neglected over the years – was found to have only four large blue stones arranged in an arch. Pearson and his researchers unearthed evidence of an additional six holes that originally held a stone in 2018, giving the theory that humans had taken them while migrating. By measuring the diameter of the circular gap at Waun Mawn, the group found that the canals surrounding the two sites had the same diameters about 360 feet wide. Waun Mawn – which appears to be the third largest stone circle in Britain – and Stonehenge are the only Neolithic monuments in Britain that meet those specifications and examinations of coal and sediment inside the holes suggested that the creation of Waun Mawn could be traced back about 3,400 years BC Moreover, the dimensions of the 43 blue stones at Stonehenge – many of which are buried – match the dimensions of the four at Waun Mawn and are the same type of rock as three of them. One of the blue Stonehenge stones also has a cross section that matches one of the gaps in Waun Mawn. To further test their connection, Pearson found that the entrance for both counties was set straight sunrise on the summer solstice – however, the intended purpose of the circle remains shrouded in mystery. Stonehenge was built in stages starting from about 3,000 BC The Wiltshire County Monument was built using both the newest and largest bluestones sarsen sandstones. Previous research over the past few decades has shown that while wild stones were brought alone 15 miles away in Marlborough, the blue pillars were extracted from the Presel Hills. In 2019, Pearson and his team with one condition evidence of the locations of the two blue stone quarries, prompting them to look back at Waun Mawn. Scientific analysis of human remains at Stonehenge showed that some of them may have come from Wales and further excavations are planned to try to understand more. CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR FOX NEWS Pearson hypothesized to both that it had become Stonehenge remind ancestors of those who built it and the first phase of Stonehenge may have served to unite the people of South Britain. “Perhaps most people migrated, taking with them their ancestral identities, to start again in this other special place,” he said in a press release. “This extraordinary event may also have served to unite the peoples of East and West Britain.”

