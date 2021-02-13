International
Kashmir BJP chief distributes badges to police graduates
Photographs showing BJP chief Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina giving symbols to recent police graduates in a parade have sparked controversy, prompting a former army brigadier to claim that these were “the first steps towards neo-fascism”.
The photos, which show Raina putting up badges on the uniforms of probation vice presidents and other police officers, come amid accusations of various government weapons being politicized in the country.
A former officer with more than three decades in Jammu and Kashmir police said no politician had previously given badges for bankruptcies.
“Normally, this is done by police officers or relatives (of graduates) but not by politicians, because we are expected to be apolitical,” he said.
It was BJP’s official Twitter glove that posted the photos Friday night.
“The president of J&K Sh. @ ImRavinderRaina gave the badge to the inspectors Two PS & Submitted at the Police Academy, Udhampur,” said the reading.
One of the photos shows Raina holding no constitutional post and another former MLA party posing with more than a dozen profits. Two others show Raina placing badges on the shoulder, namely of a female police officer and a male officer.
The photos were from an event Friday at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur, Jammu, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior personalities were present.
SD Academy director Singh Jamwal, who is an additional director general of police, downplayed the incident, claiming the media was “creating everything” and some people were giving the issue a “turnaround”.
The incident left many angry, including former CK Sood Brigade who lost his son, Major Anuj Sood, in a gun battle last year in Kashmir.
“This is all that the new normal is talking about. “The first steps towards neo-fascism in India,” wrote Sood, who operates with the @Zachaldar handle, on Twitter.
“I will not be surprised if HM (interior minister) pays tribute to IPS officers this year. JKP (Jammu and Kashmir police) is just the beginning. ”
Former Prime Minister Omar Abdullah spoke about challenging Raina’s offense in the courts.
“It never fails to amaze me how most of the J&K administration, both civilian and police, quarrel in front of BJP officials,” Omar wrote on Twitter.
“The president of the state puts up the badges and ranks in a police parade having no position of authority in J&K like never before. Shame on this government. ”
Omar added: “Early next week we will challenge this undemocratic move in the courts of law.”
Jamwal said Raina, a former Rajuri MLA, had given the badges to some “relatives or friends” from his former electorate after the official event was over.
“Some people are giving it a go. He was one of the spectators. How could he give symbols? “Jamwal told The Telegraph.
“He did not do it with all 600 passes, only two or three of them from his electorate, his relatives or friends. If he had done it with all of them, there might have been some motive. “
Jamwal said local MLAs are regularly invited to such events. But the guests were former MLA as Jammu and Kashmir have no Assembly now.
“When I became an ADG I realized it (badge placement) through my dad,” Jamwal said. “We all do it.”
