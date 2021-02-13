The first COVID-19 vaccines land in Lebanon under World Bank supervision





BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday with help from the World Bank, which said it would monitor the inoculation machine to make sure the shots went to those most in need. About 28,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine landed at Beirut airport, the first of 2.1 million doses to arrive in stages throughout the year. Doctors hope this will ease the pressure on hospitals, hit last year by a financial crisis and a port explosion and now battling some of the highest regions of infections. In its first operation to fund the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, the World Bank reallocated $ 34 million from an existing health project in Lebanon to help launch the vaccination program. We will monitor the fair and transparent distribution for PRIORITY groups, wrote Ferid Belhaj, his regional vice president, in a tweet. He said health workers and the elderly would be first in line, warning against favoritism. Health Minister Hamad Hassan told reporters it was a dream come true that the first vaccines had arrived almost a year after Lebanon discovered its first case of the virus. He vowed that the vaccines would eventually reach everyone, seeking to quell fears that politicians would try to throw in the towel. The best gift Firass Abiad, head of Rafik Hariri Hospital, said his medical staff would receive the shooting within 24 hours. The best gift anyone can ask for on Valentine’s Day, he said on Twitter on Saturday. The country has also reserved 2.7 million doses through the global COVAX scheme for the poorest countries, and officials say talks are under way for about 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The total number of doses ordered so far would cover about half of the Lebanese population of more than six million, which includes at least one million Syrian refugees. Hassan has said that the president of Lebanon, the speaker of parliament and the prime minister will receive some of the first vaccines to boost morale. Nearly a month into a severe blockade that has disrupted livelihoods and sparked protests, the government began lifting some restrictions this week. Still, most businesses are closed and a 24-hour curfew remains in place. Since January, an increase in infections has flooded Lebanon following soft measures over Christmas. The blast brought the total number of deaths of the nations to almost 4,000. Many ICU wards are filled, with shortages of dollars and medical supplies producing a black market for oxygen tanks. Written by Ellen Francis; Additional reporting by Alaa Kanaan; Edited by Clelia Oziel

