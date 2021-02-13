The search is underway for the missing snowmobile in western Quebec

A search is underway in Outaouais for a missing snowmobile.

The 30-year-old was last seen by his relatives around 8pm on Friday evening, with police being notified around 1pm on Saturday morning.

Sret du Qubec (SQ), along with local fire crews, were focusing their search Saturday near Isle-aux-Allumettes, Que., Across the Ottawa River from Pembroke, Ont.

Tracks of snow vehicles were found near the village of Chapeau, Que., Leading to an open area of ​​the Ottawa River, police said.

Police helicopters were on the scene Saturday. Diving crews have also been asked to assist in the search.

Stay on the trails, off the ice

The search for the man comes as officers with Ottawa and SQare police are conducting their own snowmobile safety campaigns during the long holiday weekend and making sure people do not drink and ride.

“We know that ice conditions in some areas can pose a significant risk to people coming off the trail,” said SQt spokeswoman Sgt.Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

Snowmobiles must stay behind marked trails, the 70km / h speed limit in Quebec as they adjust their speed to the weather conditions and always tell friends or family they are leaving and when they plan to return, Bilodeau said.

People should also go out dressed for the weather and prepare with extra food water in case something unexpected happens, she added.

In Ontario, there have been at least three ice-related deaths this winter and a number of serious incidents involving snowmobiles crashing through the ice or traveling in open water, according to statistics from the Ontario Provincial Police.

There have also been at least 58 snowmobile-related injuries this season, OPP said.

The speed limit on snowmobile trails in Ontario is 50 km / h.