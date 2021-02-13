Two elderly men robbed of Republic Day violence are given bail

Two elderly men by Punjab Gurkmukh Singh, 80, and Jeet Singh, 70, who had been arrested by Delhi Police for assaulting security personnel during Republic Day violence, were given bail by a city court on Friday.

Both are the oldest, among the 146 people arrested for the January 26 violence so far. The court took into account the age of the two men, the fact that they had no criminal record and the fact that they had served in the defense forces.

Friday bail for the elderly duo also meant that the number of people who had received bail after being arrested for their alleged involvement in Republic Day violence so far has risen to six. Documents viewed by the Hindustan Times show that in these six cases, the courts found that the men had no criminal records and were simply obtained from places of violence. In one case where three men were arrested, the court noted that police will not yet link them directly to the violence.

To be sure, the six are only on bail and have not yet been acquitted. As part of the investigation and legal process, police will gather evidence against the six men and present them on their indictment. The court will then begin the trial against the six men. The courts have instructed the six men not to leave the country without permission and not to threaten or influence witnesses or complainants.

Model this observation from a city court in FIR 50 registered by police Baba Haridas Nagar. Police had arrested three men for allegedly assaulting police personnel when asked not to deviate from the pre-approved rally route of farmers’ tractors.

The court noted that the alleged protesters Jaswinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Ramdeep Singh, were on a motorcycle at the scene of the violence on January 26, but police have not yet linked them to the violence. … it was clearly noted by the court that nowhere in the response was it accepted what was the role of the accused / applicant … The court also noted that there is no specific involvement of the accused / applicant in any violence or barricade breaking in the case in question, the court said, while giving bail to the three men. The court also noted that the three did not have a criminal record.

Jaswinder, Lovepreet and Ramandeep were the first to receive guarantees on February 8th.

In another case, related to the violence in Uttam Nagar, police had arrested Sandeep Kumar. Delhi police had claimed that Kumar was part of an illegal assembly that got into a riot and caused injuries to nine people. Police also said the crowd, of which Kumar was a part, damaged public property. The court while granting Kumar parole noted that the police report was visibly silent about the role of Kumars’s criminal predecessors. Kumars’s lawyers had said he was a bystander who owns an iron rod shop where the violence took place. The court noted that because the police had not given any report of Kumars’ predecessors, there was no reason for his appearance that he had clear predecessors. The court during the hearing also noted that in the same case, another accused person was released by the police after issuing a notice, but Kumar was arrested.

In response to the release of the six men on parole, former MLA and Delhi Management Committee chairman Sikh Gurudwara, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said Delhi police had arrested many innocent farmers for the violence that day. The DSGMC is working with a panel of lawyers and providing pro-bond services to ensure all innocent people arrested are released on bail sooner.

While Delhi DCP police spokesman Chinmoy Biswal was not available for response, a senior Delhi police officer who did not want to be named said Bail is a legal process and the right of the accused. We have arrested 143 people. We have evidence, that is why the courts have not given guarantees in other cases. There are more than 100 people arrested for the violence. The circumstances of each person’s arrest and their specific crime will be different, even if the main allegation is riot. There are also prominent people, like Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and Iqbal Singh, against whom we have concrete evidence. We have presented the evidence gathered (so far) against him in court. Also, we arrested only 143 people, when the crowd consisted of a larger number. We only arrest those who were violent that day. Further investigations are ongoing.