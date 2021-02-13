SEE: How a Saudi man turned unused water tanks into bird food stations

RIYADH: A U.S.-Saudi program at one of America’s leading universities has helped women leaders around the world, the co-founder told Arab News.

The Global-Georgetown Qiyadat was launched in November to teach women in the Middle East, North Africa and G20 countries the basics of strategic leadership.

The program is taught remotely from Georgetown McDonough University School of Business and is a collaboration with the Global Qiyadat program in Saudi Arabia.

Since its inception there have been around 1,300 applicants and more than 200 graduates.

We are uniting women and letting them think together regardless of color, race, language or geographical location. We are happy that we were able to accomplish this practically, but it is amazing to see women literally from every continent, Nouf Abdullah Al-Rakan, founder and CEO of Qiyadat Global-Georgetown, told Arab News.

The program teaches women the basics of strategic leadership and how to lead a team in various sectors, government, private or non-profit.

The 30-hour program aims to strengthen the knowledge of women leaders in the workplace and guide them through practical and strategic barriers.

The program aims to improve women’s leadership skills not only in Saudi Arabia but also throughout the Middle East and G20 countries.

We are creating that global initiative. Mixing these mindsets and backgrounds from all over the world is really enriching, Al-Rakan said.

A large variety of professions are enrolled, including physicians, teachers, and engineers.

The mix of career backgrounds brings different perspectives on the learning plan, participants said.

Lida Preyma, a 48-year-old director of global anti-money laundering risk management for BMO Capital Markets in Canada, recently took over the program.

Having such a diverse group of women as classmates made the discussions much more interesting, Preyma told Arab News.

While there were some women from my industry, it was fascinating to hear about similar challenges faced by women in industry and other countries. It shows the universality of what we all face, no matter where we live or the path we have chosen.

Georgetown University McDonough School of Business. (Georgetown McDonough University)

The program’s diversity allows women to connect and learn from each other on a global level, organizers said.

Asked what sets Qiyadat Global Georgetown apart from other leadership training, Al-Rakan said: Diversity and inclusion with this program is so diverse and so comprehensive. We went out of our way to include women from different parts of the world.

The program has enrolled students from more than 20 countries, including Mexico, the US, France, Spain and Japan, as well as the Middle East.

The program consists of five days of intensive six-hour sessions. It reviews four key leadership principles that focus on enhancing personal leadership skills, leading organizational change, improving decision-making, and leadership for performance.

There is an interactive learning style where students are able to engage with their teachers through team building exercises and play.

A simulated learning technique called Gamification allows enrolled students to experience real-life scenarios they can face in a variety of work environments.

Preyma said she was able to apply the lessons to her work in the finance sector.

I learned how to improve my decision-making and lead more effectively by creating a shared vision, she said. I also learned how to implement a successful transformation, which, as we have seen through this pandemic, is essential to addressing changing circumstances.

I feel I now have the basic ability to successfully navigate the next phase of my career.

The program is fully stock exchange based and funded by the private sector of Saudi Arabia.

The idea was to make a leadership program, but at the same time offer opportunities to women from all over the world to share with us this holiday with what Saudi Arabia is doing, so this is a Saudi-led initiative. It is 100 percent backed by Saudi Arabia and fully funded by the Saudi private sector, Al-Rakan said.

Training sessions start at noon in Saudi Arabia, when it is 6 a.m. in the US and almost midnight in Japan. The Al-Rakans team runs a service day and night, working endless hours to ensure equal opportunities and access to training, regardless of time zones. To ensure the highest levels of inclusion, her team created a fully Arabicized group, with the entire curriculum fully translated into Arabic and English.

We wanted to make sure not only for women with advanced English, but that we are actually feeding those who have little or no English, Al-Rakan said. The team works 24 hours a day to make sure the program fits everyone.

The program plans to expand to more regions in the near future to help the female leadership community.

Al-Rakan hopes they will be able to begin the next phases of the program by the end of 2021, combining virtual and personal sessions as well as organizing a graduation in April in the Kingdom.